Gjetvik is a seasoned AI executive and a proven company builder, making her an ideal fit for Intelecy's vision of using AI to enable more sustainable industrial production.

Intelecy is a pioneer in no-code AI applications for optimizing industrial processes to reduce waste, emissions, energy consumption, and costs. The company is now strengthening its leadership team with a new CEO. Camilla Gjetvik brings a strong track record to Intelecy, having demonstrated unparalleled expertise in building and scaling AI companies internationally. She joins Intelecy from a position as COO of Boost AI, where she led the company to exceptional growth together with its tech founder and CEO. Having established the company as a global leader in conversational AI and grown the company revenue to more than 100 million NOK in 5 years, she secured growth capital from a top-tier PE-fund.

"Intelecy's innovative and user-friendly no-code AI products deliver significant value to our industrial customers. Joining at this exciting time, I look forward to leading its talented team in the next phase of growth," says Gjetvik. "We will accelerate the use of AI in the industry to enable sustainable production."

Gjetvik succeeds Intelecy's tech founder Bertil Helseth, who transitions to leading the product development as the new Chief Technology Officer of Intelecy. The recruitment signals Intelecy's transition to sustained growth. Helseth expresses enthusiasm with the hiring of Gjetvik:

"We have been in search of the right CEO for the next phase, one that can build the company as a global leader in no-code industrial AI. I'm thrilled to welcome Camilla, who has already had great success in leading and accelerating growth for a no-code AI company. Her proven track record will undoubtedly contribute to our success in the realm of Industrial AI. This transition allows me to focus on driving product development and driving innovation," says the founder and CTO Bertil Helseth.

Helseth's deepened focus on product innovation will ensure Intelecy remains at the forefront of no-code AI innovation for manufacturing. Under Gjetvik's leadership, the company is well-positioned to expand its impact in the manufacturing process industry.

Intelecy's seed round in 2023 was backed by a strong investor consortium, led by Yara Growth Ventures, the VC arm of Yara International, the world's leading crop nutrition company.

