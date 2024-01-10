Medius and Launchpad Technologies form partnership to deliver iPaaS for Accounts Payable

New partnership will enable customers to achieve digital transformation and integration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of AP automation and wider Spend Management solutions, today announces that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Launchpad Technologies, an Integrations Platform as a Service (IPaaS) company. The partnership will allow standardized solutions integrations to quickly and easily integrate Medius's AP automation and spend management solutions to other back office and ERP applications, helping Medius customers transform their finance function.

Through their cloud-hosted iPaaS platform, PassportTM, Launchpad Technologies simplifies software integration and workflow automation for companies across financial, technology, and manufacturing industries. The platform helps customers to launch integrations faster and more efficiently while managing and supporting them 24/7, allowing businesses to operate and respond with agility. For Medius customers, this means a seamless integration process across their entire suite of procure-to-pay solutions with any system.

PassportTM is a scalable platform that enables automation of data and user workflows to increase client operational efficiency. As a key partner across sales teams, Launchpad will provide Medius customers with 24/7 lifecycle support, minimizing the risk of errors and streamlining integration launches.

Matt Rhodus, vice president of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives, Medius, comments: "Enterprise integration has been a challenge for IT departments and it is one of the top business needs of our customers. This partnership with Launchpad Technologies creates an opportunity to transform the accounts payable process because customers can easily connect and manage data in disparate systems giving them real-time data exchange. Launchpad's iPaaS platform will help our customers to enhance collaboration while monitoring and supporting applications consistently. We are thrilled to partner with Launchpad to provide Medius customers with a simplified and smooth integration process."

Gord Boisvert, Director of Professional Services and PMO, Launchpad, comments: "We are delighted to partner with Medius to make integration easier and more rewarding for Medius customers around the world," said Launchpad Head of Global Operations, Gord Boisvert, "Increasing Accounts Payable efficiency and productivity, while also taking care of workflow automation, gives Medius's ecosystem a significant competitive advantage, especially with the PaasportTM iPaaS platform being truly scalable and managed 24/7."

