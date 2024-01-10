DJ Petrofac Limited: Major shareholding notifications

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Major shareholding notifications 10-Jan-2024 / 14:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings Received by Petrofac Limited on 9 January 2024 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Petrofac Ltd to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Schroders Plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) London Wall, Barbican, England 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 30/11/2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01/12/2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights held in (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 3.747961% 0.029822 3.777783 19,72,1902 reached Position of previous notification (if 9.460690% 0.00 9.460690% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0H2K534 19,566,213 3.747961 SUBTOTAL 8. A 19,566,213 3.747961% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the Type of financial Expiration Conversion instrument is % of voting instrument datex Periodxi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash instrument datex Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights % of voting rights settlementxii CFD Cash 155,689 0.029822 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 155,689 0.029822% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold Schroders PLC Schroder Administration Limited Schroder International Holdings Limited Schroder Investment Management Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London Date of completion 01/12/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: HOL TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 296726 EQS News ID: 1812259 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1812259&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2024 09:57 ET (14:57 GMT)