Dow Jones News
10.01.2024 | 16:28
Petrofac Limited: Major shareholding notifications

DJ Petrofac Limited: Major shareholding notifications 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Major shareholding notifications 
10-Jan-2024 / 14:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
Received by Petrofac Limited on 9 January 2024 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Petrofac Ltd 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                                X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                             X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  Schroders Plc 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         London Wall, Barbican, England 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        30/11/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             01/12/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                 attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights held in 
                 (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 3.747961%        0.029822        3.777783    19,72,1902 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                9.460690%        0.00          9.460690% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of               Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
shares 
                     Direct     Indirect      Direct     Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                     (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1)     (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0H2K534                       19,566,213            3.747961 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A               19,566,213            3.747961% 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion   instrument is                    % of voting 
instrument       datex   Periodxi                               rights 
                          exercised/converted. 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
Type of financial      Expiration Exercise/      Physical or cash 
instrument         datex   Conversion Period xi         Number of voting rights % of voting rights 
                              settlementxii 
CFD                             Cash       155,689         0.029822 
                              SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  155,689         0.029822% 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
Schroders PLC 
Schroder 
Administration 
Limited 
Schroder 
International 
Holdings Limited 
Schroder 
Investment 
Management 
Limited 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion London 
Date of completion  01/12/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  296726 
EQS News ID:  1812259 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1812259&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2024 09:57 ET (14:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
