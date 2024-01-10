New Research and Engaging Content About the Critical Need for Financial Literacy Resources Available at No Cost to Educators From Discovery Education and Discover

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Discovery Education, with support from Discover Financial Services, released a new whitepaper - It's Time to Prioritize Financial Literacy in K-12 - highlighting the urgent need for financial literacy for school-aged children in the United States. The paper is the latest content from the Pathway to Financial Success in School program created by Discovery Education and Discover more than a decade ago to empower students, educators, and families with a variety of resources to foster understanding of financial concepts.

The It's Time to Prioritize Financial Literacy in K-12 whitepaper provides educators with the latest research landscape of financial literacy in the United States. Insights address student, educator, and family perceptions of the topic, the impact of financial literacy education, and the need for local and national support to prepare students for life. Right now, 41 states have financial literacy bills pending and six states added a graduation requirement. This movement to better integrated financial literacy supports the findings that 90% of adults believe personal finance education should be required in high school. According to the research, 80% of educators rate personal finance education as extremely important, and 75% of parents feel personal finance and money management is the best education. Read the report here.

This research informed the creation of new resources for high school students, including self-paced modules, classroom activities, family connections, educator guides, and student interactive activity sheets. The content empowers students to move through financial concepts sequentially or through self-directed learning. For example, the Growing and Protecting Your Finances unit provides students with the tools to understand how to invest responsibly to grow and protect their finances. Accompanying interactive student activities allows each student to capture knowledge and drive a deeper understanding of financial topics. Additional educator resources, including on-demand professional development masterclasses, ensure that educators have what they need to incorporate financial literacy concepts into any lesson plan or learning environment.

"The collaboration between Discovery Education and Discover on Pathway to Financial Success in Schools offers schools and teachers a program and materials that can help overcome that barrier," said Abbe Kalina, Community Affairs Director at Discover. "The program offers new resources for high school students, including self-paced modules, classroom activities, family connections, educator guides, and interactive student activity sheets."

Pathway to Financial Success in Schools offers free, standard-aligned, digital resources for middle and high school students to use inside and outside of the classroom to build their knowledge of personal finances. Learn more about Pathways to Financial Success in School at pathwayinschools.com or within Discovery Education Experience, the award-winning K-12 learning platform.

"Financial literacy is one of the most important life skills for students to learn before graduating high school. Financial education is proven to help students make better financial decisions throughout their lifetimes and is tied to indicators of overall well-being," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education. "With these engaging resources in hand, all students in the United States now can maximize their financial literacy."

