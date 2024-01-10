

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - A group of 48 nations have condemned North Korean supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, and the latter using it in the war against Ukraine.



'We are deeply concerned about the security implications that this cooperation has in Europe, on the Korean Peninsula, across the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world,' the Foreign Affairs Ministers of Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union said in a joint statement.



They said their governments stand together in resolute opposition to arms transfers between North Korea and Russia. The ministers noted that the transfer of ballistic missiles, along with any other arms and related materiel, flagrantly violates multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.



The ministers said they are closely monitoring what Russia provides to Pyongyang in return for these weapons exports, and called on the two governments to abide by relevant Security Council resolutions and to immediately cease all activities that violate them.



The 48 governments said they will continue to stand together in support of Ukraine as Russia launches waves of missiles and drones against the Ukrainian people.



The United States alleged last week that over the course of five days around the New Year's holiday, Russia launched repeated waves of aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities using ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea.



Due in part to U.S. sanctions and export controls, Russia has become increasingly isolated on the world stage and they have been forced to look to like-minded states for military equipment, according to NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.



Washington's assessment is that in return for its support, Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Moscow, which would have concerning security implications for the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region.



Meanwhile, White House said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Director Chang Hojin, his new counterpart at South Korea's National Security Office, to discuss North Korea's increasing military cooperation with Russia and the provocative actions it has taken along the demilitarized zone.



