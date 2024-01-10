Fishery Impact Fund: New Lobster Project Uses Latest Tracking Data to Minimize Right Whale Entanglements

CHARLESTOWN, MA / ACCESsWIRE / January 10, 2024 / A group of seafood processors, supported by retailers and working in collaboration with fishery NGOs and fishery experts, have developed a Fishery Improvement Project (FIP) to reduce North Atlantic right whale entanglements in the U.S and Canadian Lobster fishery. The plan, developed by the newly formed Fishery Impact Fund, was approved by Fishery Progress, an organization that provides information on the progress of global fishery improvement projects, and serves as a resource to retailers and other seafood buyers to evaluate the credibility and robustness of FIPs.

"Our retail and food service clients are committed to supporting the North American lobster industry, but expressed concern that the fishery addresses whale entanglement risk," said Ken Melanson, Chairman and Founder of Northern Wind, LLC, a global leader in the production of high quality fresh and frozen seafood products in New Bedford, MA. "This fishery improvement project will give participants in the lobster fishery the information they need to avoid setting traps in areas where whales are known to be, or expected to be," he continued. "This puts our industry ahead of the curve to maintain lobster harvesting, while addressing entanglement concerns."

Industry participants in the FIP began by reviewing historical and current whale migratory patterns from the New England Aquarium's publicly available WhaleMap web application. By comparing fishing locations and harvest times with known whale migratory patterns, industry participants are able to understand how strong avoidance measures can be implemented while minimizing negative impacts to the lobster fishery and seafood markets.

The companies involved are now evaluating their supply chains and building electronic traceability systems. Pairing traceability data with whale tracking data will allow seafood companies to be cognizant of entanglement risks, and devise harvesting strategies to avoid that risk.

"The FDA's Food Modernization Act, which mandates electronic traceability, will be addressed using this technology," said Melanson. "The approval of this project will provide buyers and processors with a pathway to develop internal sustainability policies, and to develop programs and procedures that foster and encourage sustainability," he continued. "It will allow large retail and food service buyers to continue to source from the fishery while the fishery is working to add additional protections beyond management measures in the overall effort to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale."

This unique solution addresses right whale entanglement risk while at the same time incorporating an industry-driven strategy that takes into account the economic impacts on the fishery.

Spatial and temporal mapping of fishing and whale locations will help processors and fishermen understand the impacts of these avoidance efforts. These efforts are being combined with the development of on-demand lobster fishing gear, which does not utilize the vertical lines that are most likely to lead to whale entanglements. And it will allow them to plan their future needs around the deployment of on-demand gear, as the cost of ropeless gear decreases and it becomes economically viable for widespread use.

The non-profit Fishery Impact Fund initiated work on the FIP with funding from Northern Wind LLC, Legit Fish Inc., and a grant from Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Moving forward the three-year project will be co-funded by the lobster processing sector and through technology and gear innovation grants. More information about the formal FIP and its participants can be found here: https://fisheryprogress.org/fip-profile/us-gulf-maine-lobster-pottrap

Our mission is to fund and carry out results driven multi-stakeholder social and environmental improvement projects with ocean conservation goals, assisting fishing and aquaculture communities by leveraging industry participation and utilizing advanced technology and scientifically sound solutions.

