London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - Ryze.fi, a derivatives trading platform on Arbitrum, has officially launched trading pairs with Solana (SOL), marking the start of a significant expansion in its offerings. Ryze.fi enables users to speculate on the price movements of crypto assets over short intervals, such as 1, 3, or 5 minutes, providing a fast-paced and accessible trading experience.





The Rise of Ryze.fi: Simplifying Crypto Trading

Ryze.fi's mission has always been to make crypto trading simple and accessible. The platform caters to those early in their trading journey, offering features like short-interval trading, the ability to profit in any market condition, minimal movement for maximum gain, and non-custodial trading directly from users' wallets. Ryze.fi is not just a trading platform but an educational hub, with a vast library of content designed to guide novice traders.

Why Solana?

The decision to integrate Solana is backed by its impressive on-chain activity and growing adoption in the DeFi and NFT spaces. With daily swap transactions reaching 9.25 million and a recent 130% growth in TVL, Solana is demonstrating its robust and expanding ecosystem. The recent partnership with Web3 Saga for a Solana-powered smartphone further highlights its innovative approach.





Benefits of Trading Solana on Ryze.fi

Users can now trade Solana directly from Arbitrum, enjoying the gains of Solana's price movement without direct exposure.

Solana's dynamic nature makes it an attractive option for these users. The Solana markets on Ryze are already live, with special promotions like a bonus trade available at https://ryze.fi/simple

Future Plans and Vision

With over $1.3 million in volume since its recent launch and plans to add 10 new assets and expand to another hyped L1, Ryze.fi is just getting started. "The addition of Solana is the first of many new assets we plan to introduce in the coming months," says Dusky, CMO of Ryze.fi.

To learn more about Ryze.fi's offerings, please visit:

Website | Ryze X | Blog

Media Contact:

Name: Dusky

Email: info@ryze.fi

