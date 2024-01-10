Dunlop Sports Americas: Expand the Sweet Spot With All-New XXIO 13

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / For years, XXIO® has been at the forefront of developing ultralightweight clubs that cater to players with swing speeds of 90mph or less. The all-new XXIO 13 line of clubs adds another chapter to this legacy, offering specialized technologies to amplify performance on the course in a continued commitment to serve moderate swing speed golfers. The result? A pristine collection of Woods and Irons for better, easier golf.

What's New?

From the very first swing, XXIO 13 helps moderate swing speed golfers achieve their best golf with greater distance, better accuracy, and more speed than ever before. There's an all-new BiFlex Face which creates a 125% higher COR across the striking area compared to the previous generation. What's BiFlex? BiFlex acts as a strong frame around the club face, optimizing ball speed and expanding the sweet spot so shots fly higher and go farther.

To increase the chances of striking the sweet spot, ActivWing is featured on the crown of XXIO 13 Drivers and Woods. ActivWing uses an airfoil shape to harness aerodynamic forces during the swing, which helps maintain proper clubhead positioning during the downswing while guiding the clubhead into the ideal striking position at impact.

"XXIO is continuing to up the ante in lightweight technology by making these world-class golf clubs even easier to swing," Vice President of R&D Jeff Brunski said. "Golfers with moderate swing speeds looking to gain back distance and consistency will find it with XXIO 13. Our engineers have refined each new technology feature to better aid golfers' performance from tee to green, so players can have the utmost confidence that their best golf is ahead of them."

Fly Higher and Go Farther

Confidence inspiring technology is used throughout XXIO 13. Seasoned golfers wanting to get the most out of their rounds will certainly find it here, thanks to technologies like Rebound Frame and Weight Plus Technology.

Rebound Frame, featured on every club, creates a larger sweet spot thanks to its alternating layers of stiff and flexible zones. These layers inject more energy into the golf ball for better ball speeds and distance. Meanwhile, Weight Plus positions mass under the grip, just behind the golfer's hands to find the ideal spot at the top of the swing and enjoy a more consistent downswing.

XXIO 13 Irons are individually optimized by loft. They feature a remarkably low Center of Gravity thanks to their 4-piece construction and unique weighting setup. That weighting, combined with the Irons' Rebound Frame structure, creates a satisfying launch, incredible distance, and reliable control, all with a near effortless swing feel.

XXIO 13 Ladies

XXIO 13 Ladies is a lightweight set of Woods and Irons individually crafted to suit a woman's swing or style. Benefiting the female golfer who swings 90mph or less, XXIO 13 Ladies construction aids in increasing ball speeds while the higher-lofted clubs help boost trajectory for added distance.

A key feature of XXIO 13 Ladies is new ActivWing technology on the Driver, Fairway Woods, and Hybrids. This technology helps guide the club face into an optimal striking position, making it easier to hit the sweet spot consistently and improve ball speed. Meanwhile, XXIO 13 Ladies Irons are meticulously optimized by loft, ensuring that long-Irons provide enhanced ball speed and a lower Center of Gravity for maximum carry while short-Irons emphasize control with a higher CG for improved high-low MOI.

XXIO's commitment to getting more women involved in the game of golf is by providing equipment they can feel confident with. XXIO 13 Ladies' lightweight design, advanced technologies, and optimized performance provide a premium offering that combines individually crafted components and technologies to help female golfers hit longer, straighter shots, with more accuracy and consistency. Enjoy a better, easier golf experience with the all-new XXIO 13 Ladies.

Rebound Drive II

XXIO's Rebound Drive II golf balls are a versatile, high-performance option designed to deliver from tee to green. Rebound Drive II features XXIO's Rebound Frame Technology, which uses a 3-layer structure of alternating high and low rigidity areas to produce just the right amount of flex for each shot. This setup promotes higher ball speeds and softer feel at impact. With four color options available, there is a ball for every player and style preference.

For more information about all of XXIO's new offerings, visit us.dunlopsports.com/xxio.

Retail Pricing and Information:

XXIO 13 / XXIO 13 Ladies

Driver: $699.99

Fairway Woods: $399.99

Hybrids: $299.99

Single Iron Graphite: $219.99

5-piece Graphite set: $1,099.99

Rebound Drive II

Price: $49.99

Colors: Premium White, Lime Yellow, Premium Pink, and 4-Color Assorted

Launch Date: Jan. 26, 2024

