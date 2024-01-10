FleishmanHillard Hires Hugh Taggart as CEO of FleishmanHillard in the UK

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the appointment of Hugh Taggart to CEO of the agency's UK operations starting February 21.

"We have an incredible business in the UK, with real breadth and substance, and a truly exceptional culture," said John Saunders, FleishmanHillard president and CEO. "London will always be a critical market for FleishmanHillard and we believe Hugh is the ideal leader to follow the terrific growth achieved under Jim Donaldson and help deliver on our future plans.

"We're delighted to get someone of Hugh's calibre to the firm. In Hugh we have gained a dynamic leader with a hugely impressive track record of improving teams, developing talent and growing businesses. He will bring gravitas, energy and sharpness to our UK team and will add real depth to our global leadership.

"In addition to his business acumen, Hugh brings a wealth of experience leading integrated teams and advising CEOs and other leaders on a range of business-critical matters. This will be invaluable to our major clients at a time when brands are faced with an increasingly complex set of issues to navigate. We're excited to welcome Hugh to FleishmanHillard and look forward to him starting soon."

Taggart joins FleishmanHillard after more than five years in leadership positions with Edelman, most recently as the UK's co-CEO where he led some 650 people and oversaw a period of rapid growth in the UK. He also served as Edelman's global chair of Issues & Crisis and previously led Edelman's EMEA Corporate Affairs practice. During this period, Taggart also sat on the PRCA's board of directors.

Of his appointment, Taggart said: "It's a real thrill to be joining such an iconic agency and professionally run organisation. I've always admired FleishmanHillard from afar and held them in high regard when coming up against them. However, what is most exciting is joining an agency with such ambitious plans. The UK is a particularly competitive market, but FleishmanHillard has a great platform from which it can grow and I'm looking forward to helping the agency unlock all of its potential."

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard ?specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021, 2022 and 2023 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year; 2023 ICCO Large Agency of the Year - The Americas; 2022 and 2023?PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year; 2022 and 2023?PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2023 Campaign US PR Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; and 2021 PRWeek?UK?Large Consultancy of the Year. FleishmanHillard is part of?Omnicom PR Group and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom?PR?Group?(OPRG)??

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world. It is home to three of the top global PR agencies FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and more than a dozen specialist agencies in corporate and public affairs, political consulting and advertising, language strategy, global health strategy and organizational transformation. OPRG is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). www.TeamOPRG.com .

