

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart (WMT) has said that it has built an all-new AI-powered search function to deliver customers a helpful and intuitive browsing experience.



The company built the new search function across iOS, Android and its website.



'We build technology to serve people and not the other way around,' said Doug McMillon, president and CEO, Walmart Inc. 'Walmart's purpose is to help people live better and, today, more than ever, advances in technology make it feel like anything is possible. Our technology roadmap is compelling and we're very excited about it, but we're clear that we are a people-led, tech-powered company. People, our customers and associates, come first and we'll put technology to work to serve them better than ever.'



Walmart revealed a new GenAI-powered search experience now available to iOS customers. The enhanced search experience allows customers to now search by specific use cases, e.g., a football watch party versus individual searches for chips, wings, drinks and a 90-inch TV. It generates relevant, cross-category results.



The company also gave a sneak peek into Walmart InHome Replenishment, which uses AI and Walmart's decades of replenishment expertise to ensure customers' online shopping carts are filled with the right items at the right time and delivered into a refrigerator in a kitchen or garage.



On Tuesday, Walmart also announced the expanded availability of an in-house AI tool called My Assistant to employees based in 11 countries and launched an AI and computer vision enabled service that would eliminate the need for shoppers to get their receipts verified by an employee at its Sam's Club stores.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX