A new identity highlighting the broader portfolio of innovative solutions developed by the Group to solve the major challenges of physical commerce

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical commerce, today announced that it has changed its name to VusionGroup. This new name embodies the various product lines and solutions that have enhanced the Group's offer over the years, all of which contribute to the digitalization of commerce. This name change was the object of a resolution, voted on by shareholders at the last Annual General meeting on June 23, 2023.

SESimagotag remains the name of the Group's main product division itself a pioneer and leader in electronic shelf labels (ESLs) which will continue to operate alongside the Group's other brands and solutions: VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce.

The choice of Vusion as the Group's new name upholds the central place of its Retail IoT Cloud platform developed over the past few years to support retailers in the digital transformation of their physical stores.

VusionGroup is the global leader in digitalization solutions for commerce, and one of Europe's fastest-growing technology companies1

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of VusionGroup, comments: "Our Group has evolved significantly in recent years, moving from a pioneer and leader in ESLs to a diversified Group covering a wide range of solutions for the digitalization of commerce. Our flagship product the ESL is reaching a phase of massive adoption and is becoming a mainstream technology. We are now positioning ourselves in new related, high-potential markets, which will expand the digital transformation of commerce through computer vision, sensors, data, and AI. VusionGroup is already a leader in these areas, at the forefront of global innovation. Our portfolio of solutions is bolstered by the Vusion software platform, so the Group's new name emerges organically to embody the company's new direction. Our mission remains the digitalization of physical commerce, but our scope now encompasses a broader range of solutions to accomplish our objectives."

VusionGroup's portfolio of solutions will be presented at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) big show (booth 5420) which will take place in New York City on January 14 -15, 2024. The Group also has a new website, www.vusion.com, and a new investor web page, investor.vusion.com.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging our IoT Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: SESL ISIN code: FR0010282822 Reuters: SESL.PA Bloomberg: SES

www.vusion.com

1 5-year CAGR of >30%, placing it among the Top 15 European technology sector growth companies (Bloomberg)

