M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Cosmetics Serves As Official Partner of 27th Operngala Berlin

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / M·A·C Cosmetics Germany was proud to sponsor and be the official partner of the 27th annual Operngala in Berlin. Held at the Berlin Opera, the event was a fundraiser for the organization Deutsche AIDS-Stiftung, which has been a longtime M·A·C VIVA GLAM grantee.

At the event, the M·A·C Germany team presented a check for 100,000€ for a new donation to support a project that Deutsche AIDS-Stiftung is leading called Cape Town Hope. This workstream will aim to directly address the HIV/AIDS pandemic by providing access to education, treatment, and ongoing support within the existing provincial and municipal health structures.

M·A·C hosted a group of 12 influencers to attend the event and represent the brand, providing them with a VIP experience with each talent getting styled with a full glam look by M·A·C Artists before the gala. Attendees included @aliciaawa, @baochiinguyen, @jeyisbaee, @oluwatolinobaa, @tschary and more, and generated over 4.5M impressions through the content they shared of the special evening, highlighting M·A·C VIVA GLAM's support of Deutsche AIDS-Stiftung.

