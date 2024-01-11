Sparta Group Announces Software License Deal to Help Canadian Transportation Industry Enter New Era of Growth and Innovation

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Today, Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") announced it has a software license agreement ("the Agreement") with U.S based TruckSuite LLC ("TruckSuite") that will allow Sparta to provide the new, comprehensive TruckSuite Mobile App in Canada; customizing it to address the specific needs of Canadian truckers.

The Canadian trucking industry employs over 300,000 truckers and the majority have already experienced how modern technology can change their workday for the better. For instance, industry insiders report that about 90 percent of truck drivers use smartphones for work purposes, including navigation. Sparta management believes the agreement with TruckSuite will allow them to show truckers that their best days on the road could lie ahead with the comprehensive TruckSuite Mobile App.

Under the Agreement, Sparta will be the exclusive marketer and seller of TruckSuite products in Canada and will have the right to use the TruckSuite name in Canada. In addition, Sparta will have a non-sublicensable and non-transferable license for Canada to use the TruckSuite technology platform and related mobile application known as Biztech (the "Software"). Biztech allows businesses to sell products and deliver services remotely with an enhanced customer experience. The initial term of the Agreement is for 2 years and is subject to automatic renewal for an additional successive two (2) years term unless terminated earlier. The Agreement stipulates that Sparta Group will issue to the Vendor: (i) 5,000,000 common shares as a one-time License Fee; and (ii) a monthly fee of $1,750 for basic maintenance and hosting fees beginning January 1, 2024. The Agreement also allows Sparta to obtain additional services from TruckSuite beyond the basic maintenance, based on TruckSuite's hourly rate for elective services.

In November 2023, TruckSuite LLC introduced its mobile app to women in trucking at the Accelerate Conference and Expo in Dallas. Since then, the TruckSuite mobile app has been downloaded hundreds of times. Data from this soft launch will guide the hard launch of the app in the U.S and will provide valuable insight for the launch of Sparta's tailored, Canadian version of the mobile app, expected to be available later this year. Every day U.S truckers are downloading the TruckSuite Mobile App through Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

About TruckSuite

With corporate headquarters in North Carolina, TruckSuite LLC is a "technology based" comprehensive Owner Operator Support program that is designed to offer the owner operator all truck ownership benefits typically only available to large fleets. All TruckSuite's products and services are included in one convenient App.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. This structure provides brand recognition, insight, high-level strategic guidance, and financial monitoring. Sparta Group is divided into three operational business segments, each accountable for its day-to-day operations and performance. Those segments are, Environment, Energy, and Innovation.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

