

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) has agreed to pay a $1.675 billion civil penalty to settle civil cases brought against the company by the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of California for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act and California law. The Diesel engine manufacturer has also agreed to spend more than $325 million to remedy the violations, which included the use of software 'defeat devices' that circumvented emissions testing and certification requirements, the U.S. Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board and California Attorney General's Office said.



'Cummins knowingly harmed people's health and our environment when they skirted state emissions tests and requirements,' said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.



Assistant Administrator David Uhlmann of EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said Cummins installed illegal defeat devices on more than 600,000 RAM pickup trucks, which exposed overburdened communities across America to harmful air pollution.



Under the settlement, Cummins must complete a nationwide vehicle recall to repair and replace the engine control software in more than 600,000 RAM 2500 and RAM 3500 pickup trucks equipped with the company's diesel engines. Cummins will also extend the warranty period for certain parts in the repaired vehicles, fund and perform projects to mitigate excess ozone-creating nitrogen oxides (NOx) emitted from the vehicles and employ new internal procedures designed to prevent future emissions cheating.



NOx pollution contributes to the formation of harmful smog and fine particulate matter in air. Children, older adults, people who are active outdoors and people with heart or lung diseases are particularly at risk for health effects related to smog or particulate matter exposure. Nitrogen dioxide formed by NOx emissions can aggravate respiratory diseases, particularly asthma, and may also contribute to asthma development in children.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX