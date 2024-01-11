Anzeige
11.01.2024 | 06:06
ChuanQi IP: Blockchain-Based Idle RPG, MIR2M: The Grandmaster Now Open for Pre-Registration

  • Multiple pre-registrations available on the official site, Google Play, and Apple App Store.
  • Exclusive rewards for all pre-registration participants, including 'Gold Bar' and 'Grade 4 Legendary Equipment Box'.
  • Special benefits, such as WEMIX and CQB tokens, can be obtained through missions like subscribing to the YouTube channel.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of Wemade (CEO Henry Chang), has officially opened pre-registration for its upcoming blockchain-based idle RPG, MIR2M: The Grandmaster, today on the 11th.

MIR2M: The Grandmaster

MIR2M: The Grandmaster is the third title in the 'MIR2M' series. It continues the narrative from 'MIR2', unfolding a story on the 'Central Continent', which lies on the opposite side of the 'Bicheon' homeland in the world of MIR.

Players can form a party of up to five characters from diverse classes such as warrior, mage, and taoist, enabling simultaneous character growth. Upon reaching specific levels with all five characters, the hidden class 'Shadow Master' will be unlocked, allowing class transfer. Detailed information on each class can be found on the pre-registration website.

Pre-registration is available across all three platforms simultaneously, including the official website, Google Play, and the Apple App Store. Generous rewards, including the 'Gold Bar' for skill upgrades and the 'Grade 4 Legendary Equipment Box', will be gifted to all participants.

Participants who pre-register on the official website will receive extra rewards, including 'Septaria', a crucial item for refining the CQB, an exclusive token for the 'MIR2M' series, and a 'Shadow Master Transfer Card' that allows players to transfer to the hidden class.

ChuanQi IP will release an airdrop event where participants can earn WEMIX and CQB tokens by completing missions such as visiting the official website and pre-registering, subscribing to the YouTube channel, and following the Facebook page.

For more details on MIR2M: The Grandmaster and the pre-registration event, please visit the official website and WEMIX PLAY.

Reference site

  • MIR2M: The Grandmaster official website: https://bit.ly/47XmQPE
  • MIR2M: The Grandmaster WEMIX PLAY: https://wemixplay.com/games/ydcq/game-info
  • Airdrop event page: https://bit.ly/41m1gBI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2303231/MIR2M_The_Grandmaster.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129327/4461330/Mir2M_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blockchain-based-idle-rpg-mir2m--the-grandmaster-now-open-for-pre-registration-302031977.html

