

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 5-week high of 97.80 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 97.63.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.6726 and 0.8985 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6698 and 0.8961, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.6328 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.6372.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.61 against the euro.



