CGI and Tribun Health Selected to Lead Digital Pathology Transformation in Region Sjælland

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB), one of the largest IT and business consulting companies in the world, and Tribun Health, a rising force in healthcare technology, announce their partnership with Region Sjælland in Denmark for the implementation of digital pathology solutions, CaloPix®. This strategic collaboration aims to modernize pathology services, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and innovation in diagnostics across Region Sjælland.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Together, Tribun Health and CGI will support Region Sjælland's vision of becoming a digital pathology leader in Scandinavia, leveraging Tribun Health's award-winning solution CaloPix® and CGI's extensive expertise in IT infrastructure, solutions and lab systems for healthcare.

Digital Pathology Desk

Henrik Mejlgaard, Vice President Consulting Services, Healthcare, in CGI Denmark says, "CGI is a longstanding partner and provider of pathology solutions to the Danish healthcare sector. Being selected as the primary digital pathology integrator for Region Sjælland is a continued testament of CGI's commitment to advancing healthcare through digital transformation. Our collaboration with Tribun Health will contribute to the region's vision for cutting-edge patient care."

The CaloPix® digital pathology system, a Best in KLAS recipient, will enable pathologist and lab technicians to gain improved accessibility, efficiency and collaboration in the overall diagnostic process, as well as reduce errors and gain more flexibility through the digital access to data, allowing them to work easily from different locations. The solutions analysis and decision-supporting tools can also be utilised in the pathologist cockpit, helping to improve the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment support, ultimately saving time for patients.

Jean-Francois Pomerol, CEO at Tribun Health, states, "Tribun Health is thrilled to be the chosen solution provider for this ambitious project in collaboration with CGI. Together, we look forward to making a meaningful impact on healthcare outcomes in Region Sjælland."

The implementation of CaloPix® is poised to empower pathology and enhance the overall healthcare landscape in Region Sjælland, benefitting the region's hospital network, consisting of Køge Hospital, Roskilde Hospital, Næstved Hospital, Holbæk Hospital, Slagelse Hospital and Nykøbing Falster Hospital, which serve the regions 835,000 inhabitants. This collaboration signifies a significant leap toward advancing healthcare practices, setting new standards in digital pathology, and positively impacting patient care in the region.

Contact Information

Lorine Marcoux

Marketing Manager - Tribun Health

lmarcoux@tribun.health

+33 1 89 20 38 53

Peter Sand

Marketing & Communications Business Partner, CGI Denmark

peter.sand@cgi.com

SOURCE: Tribun Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.