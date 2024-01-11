

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 5-week high of 90.97 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 90.74.



The kiwi touched yesterday's high of 0.6255 against the U.S. dollar. At Wednesday's close, the kiwi was trading at 0.6227 against the greenback.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.7555 and 1.0745 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7616 and 1.0755, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 92.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback, 1.74 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



