

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.3357 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3378.



Against the yen, the loonie edged up to 108.96 from an early low of 108.72.



The loonie climbed to 1.4663 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.4677.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.32 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen and 1.45 against the euro.



