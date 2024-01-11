

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined in November to the lowest level in just over three years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 107.7 in November from 108.9 in the previous month.



Further, this was the lowest reading since October 2020, when it was 106.5.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation fell to an 8-month low of 114.5 from 115.9 a month ago.



The data showed that the lagging index also weakened to 105.2 from 106.3 in October.



