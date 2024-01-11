

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Denker & Wulf, an onshore wind farm developers in Germany, placed orders with the Nordex Group to supply and install 20 wind turbines for three projects in northern Germany. The orders also include Premium Service contracts for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years, Nordex said in a statement.



In Schleswig-Holstein, the 67.5 MW 'Gonnebek I+II' wind farm is being built in the Segeberg district with a total of twelve turbines, eleven N149/5.X turbines and one N133/4.8.



Nordex noted that it will also supply one N149/5.X and one N163/6.X for the 12.7 MW 'Schonermark' wind farm in the Uckermark district in Brandenburg.



Denker & Wulf has further ordered six N163/6.X turbines for the 42 MW Oederquart-Wischhafen wind farm near Stade in Lower Saxony. Installations are scheduled to begin at the end of 2024.



