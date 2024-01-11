

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), a French engineering and construction company, Thursday announced that it has reduced the size of its revolving credit facility by renewing the agreement with a syndicate of 23 relationship banks.



As per the terms of the agreement, the credit facility size has been reduced to 6.5 billion euros from 8 billion euros as the company's cash has increased in the recent years.



The maturity of the credit facility has been extended until January 9, 2029, along with two renewal options, both for an additional year.



The number of banks participating increased from 21 to 23.



As per the company, the credit facility is intended to finance the general requirements and is currently unused.



On Wednesday, VINCI shares closed at $31.57, up 0.45%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX