Dec-23 Dec-22 Change Jan-Dec 2023 Jan-Dec 2022 Change Truck shuttles Trucks 90,780 107,090 -15% 1,206,754 1,446,765 -17% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles 186,979 194,921 -4% 2,254,843 2,127,438 +6%

Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In December 2023, LeShuttle Freight transported 90,780 trucks, down compared to November 2023, mainly due to an interruption in operations on 21 December. Over the full year 2023, LeShuttle Freight carried 1.2 million trucks, a decrease due to the economic situation in the UK. Over the same period, LeShuttle carried 186,979 passenger vehicles, down 4% compared to December 2022, which was also affected by the interruption in operations on 21 December. With 2.25 million passenger vehicles transported in 2023, LeShuttle traffic is up 6% compared to 2022.

Annual traffic figures and consolidated revenue for the Group will be published on Thursday 25 January 2024 before the market opens.

The January traffic figures will be published on Thursday 8 February 2024 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionnaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, almost 490 million people and 101 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the UK, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs between France and the UK. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

