Rize UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 11

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release:

11 January 2024

RIZE UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of RIZE UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 11 January 2024

Ex-Date: 18 January 2024

Record Date: 19 January 2024

Payment Date: 30 January 2024



Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF IE000QUCVEN9 USD 0.0433

Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran +353 1 5318194

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684