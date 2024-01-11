Anzeige
Rize UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 11

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release:
11 January 2024

RIZE UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of RIZE UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 11 January 2024
Ex-Date: 18 January 2024
Record Date: 19 January 2024
Payment Date: 30 January 2024

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF IE000QUCVEN9 USD 0.0433

Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran +353 1 5318194

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.