Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 11
11 January 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
10/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
40,957
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
486.80p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
483.80p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
485.38p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,276,044 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,276,044. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 937,853 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £4,355,445.20.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
485.40p
31,273
Chi-X (CHIX)
485.46p
4,320
BATE (BATE)
485.15p
3,358
Aquis (AQXE)
485.32p
1,250
Turquoise (TRQX)
485.32p
756
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
810
484.20
08:44:54
00384882146TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
485.20
09:41:21
00384891026TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
177
484.80
10:17:46
00384897395TRLO0.1.1
BATE
18
484.80
10:17:46
00384897396TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
484.80
10:17:46
00384897397TRLO0.1.1
BATE
75
484.80
10:17:46
00384897398TRLO0.1.1
BATE
810
484.80
10:17:46
00384897399TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
484.40
10:17:46
00384897400TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
60
484.40
10:17:46
00384897402TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
125
485.60
10:25:49
00384898696TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
1
485.20
10:57:03
00384903777TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
177
485.60
10:58:05
00384903960TRLO0.1.1
XLON
302
485.80
10:58:05
00384903961TRLO0.1.1
XLON
392
485.80
10:58:05
00384903962TRLO0.1.1
XLON
178
485.80
10:58:13
00384903979TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
485.80
10:58:13
00384903980TRLO0.1.1
XLON
22
485.80
10:58:13
00384903982TRLO0.1.1
XLON
179
485.80
10:58:44
00384904080TRLO0.1.1
XLON
179
485.80
10:58:48
00384904086TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
485.40
11:26:59
00384908895TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
485.40
11:33:44
00384909950TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
700
484.80
11:53:04
00384912262TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
484.80
11:53:04
00384912264TRLO0.1.1
XLON
65
484.80
11:53:04
00384912265TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
484.80
11:55:10
00384912477TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
24
484.80
11:55:10
00384912478TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
484.80
11:55:10
00384912479TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
246
484.80
11:55:10
00384912480TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
484.80
11:55:10
00384912481TRLO0.1.1
BATE
115
484.80
11:55:10
00384912482TRLO0.1.1
XLON
92
484.80
11:55:10
00384912484TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
965
484.80
11:55:10
00384912483TRLO0.1.1
XLON
199
485.40
12:37:51
00384918600TRLO0.1.1
XLON
32
485.40
12:37:51
00384918601TRLO0.1.1
XLON
175
485.40
12:39:33
00384918879TRLO0.1.1
XLON
175
485.40
12:39:40
00384918896TRLO0.1.1
XLON
164
485.40
12:42:41
00384919384TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
485.60
12:45:34
00384919702TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
332
485.60
12:46:37
00384919845TRLO0.1.1
XLON
187
485.60
12:59:11
00384921250TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
485.80
13:03:59
00384922033TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
25
485.80
13:03:59
00384922032TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1669
486.40
13:09:37
00384923067TRLO0.1.1
XLON
156
485.60
13:10:19
00384923167TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
114
485.60
13:10:19
00384923169TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
485.40
13:10:19
00384923172TRLO0.1.1
BATE
125
485.40
13:10:19
00384923171TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
810
485.40
13:10:19
00384923173TRLO0.1.1
XLON
78
485.80
13:15:36
00384924115TRLO0.1.1
XLON
78
485.80
13:15:36
00384924116TRLO0.1.1
XLON
78
485.80
13:15:36
00384924117TRLO0.1.1
XLON
396
485.80
13:15:36
00384924118TRLO0.1.1
XLON
443
486.00
13:15:42
00384924139TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.00
13:20:43
00384924966TRLO0.1.1
BATE
125
486.00
13:20:43
00384924967TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
67
486.00
13:20:43
00384924968TRLO0.1.1
BATE
130
486.00
13:20:43
00384924970TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
140
486.00
13:20:43
00384924969TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
105
486.00
13:20:43
00384924971TRLO0.1.1
BATE
98
486.00
13:20:43
00384924972TRLO0.1.1
BATE
184
486.00
13:20:43
00384924974TRLO0.1.1
XLON
896
486.00
13:20:43
00384924973TRLO0.1.1
XLON
14
486.00
13:20:43
00384924975TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
78
486.00
13:20:43
00384924976TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
220
486.40
13:21:49
00384925225TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
487
486.40
13:21:49
00384925227TRLO0.1.1
XLON
50
486.40
13:21:49
00384925226TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
323
486.40
13:21:49
00384925228TRLO0.1.1
XLON
105
486.60
13:22:34
00384925337TRLO0.1.1
XLON
339
486.60
13:22:34
00384925338TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.20
13:26:34
00384925848TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
486.20
13:26:34
00384925849TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1080
486.20
13:26:34
00384925850TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
486.80
13:27:13
00384926065TRLO0.1.1
XLON
361
486.80
13:27:13
00384926066TRLO0.1.1
XLON
33
486.80
13:27:34
00384926116TRLO0.1.1
XLON
347
486.80
13:27:34
00384926117TRLO0.1.1
XLON
162
486.80
13:27:49
00384926135TRLO0.1.1
XLON
361
486.80
13:27:49
00384926134TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
486.20
13:37:26
00384928415TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1080
486.20
13:37:26
00384928416TRLO0.1.1
XLON
241
486.20
13:39:08
00384928696TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
125
486.20
13:39:08
00384928697TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
485.80
13:39:16
00384928708TRLO0.1.1
XLON
810
486.00
13:39:16
00384928707TRLO0.1.1
XLON
92
486.00
13:39:16
00384928709TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
92
486.00
13:39:16
00384928710TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1080
485.60
13:44:28
00384929760TRLO0.1.1
XLON
618
485.40
13:48:44
00384930501TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
485.40
13:48:44
00384930502TRLO0.1.1
XLON
209
485.20
14:08:07
00384934281TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
485.20
14:08:07
00384934282TRLO0.1.1
BATE
61
485.20
14:08:07
00384934283TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
91
485.00
14:16:27
00384936418TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
34
485.00
14:16:27
00384936419TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
65
485.20
14:16:27
00384936421TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1080
485.20
14:16:27
00384936420TRLO0.1.1
XLON
27
485.20
14:16:27
00384936422TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
47
485.40
14:23:48
00384938142TRLO0.1.1
XLON
223
485.40
14:24:24
00384938393TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
485.00
14:29:07
00384939656TRLO0.1.1
XLON
303
486.00
14:38:53
00384945743TRLO0.1.1
XLON
507
486.00
14:38:53
00384945742TRLO0.1.1
XLON
182
485.80
14:51:02
00384949947TRLO0.1.1
BATE
190
485.80
14:51:02
00384949948TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
80
485.80
14:51:02
00384949949TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
88
485.80
14:51:02
00384949950TRLO0.1.1
BATE
572
485.80
14:51:02
00384949951TRLO0.1.1
XLON
508
485.80
14:51:02
00384949952TRLO0.1.1
XLON
73
485.80
14:51:02
00384949953TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
11
485.80
14:51:02
00384949954TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
8
485.80
14:51:02
00384949955TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
113
485.20
14:51:36
00384950072TRLO0.1.1
XLON
157
485.20
14:51:36
00384950073TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
484.80
14:55:38
00384951366TRLO0.1.1
XLON
223
484.80
14:55:38
00384951367TRLO0.1.1
XLON
20
484.80
14:58:52
00384953000TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
125
484.80
14:58:52
00384953002TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
125
484.80
14:58:52
00384953001TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
522
484.80
14:58:52
00384953003TRLO0.1.1
XLON
229
484.80
14:58:52
00384953004TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
484.80
14:58:52
00384953005TRLO0.1.1
XLON
204
484.80
14:58:52
00384953006TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
485.20
15:36:31
00384968006TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
67
485.00
15:36:33
00384968018TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
59
485.00
15:36:33
00384968019TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
7
485.80
15:43:00
00384970403TRLO0.1.1
BATE
263
485.80
15:43:00
00384970404TRLO0.1.1
BATE
124
484.80
15:46:50
00384972423TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
484.80
15:46:50
00384972424TRLO0.1.1
BATE
125
484.60
15:47:47
00384972856TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
145
484.60
15:47:47
00384972857TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
39
484.60
15:47:47
00384972858TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
484.60
15:47:47
00384972859TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
484.60
15:47:47
00384972860TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
484.60
15:47:47
00384972861TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
484.60
15:47:47
00384972862TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
484.60
15:47:47
00384972863TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
484.60
15:47:47
00384972864TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
484.60
15:47:47
00384972865TRLO0.1.1
XLON
166
484.60
15:47:47
00384972866TRLO0.1.1
XLON
134
484.20
16:00:04
00384979195TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1
484.20
16:01:03
00384979726TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
141
484.20
16:01:04
00384979729TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
347
484.00
16:02:13
00384980155TRLO0.1.1
XLON
33
484.00
16:02:13
00384980156TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
483.80
16:03:58
00384980839TRLO0.1.1
XLON
75
483.80
16:13:09
00384985245TRLO0.1.1
BATE
32
483.80
16:13:09
00384985247TRLO0.1.1
BATE
125
483.80
16:13:09
00384985246TRLO0.1.1
BATE
38
483.80
16:13:09
00384985248TRLO0.1.1
BATE
55
483.80
16:13:09
00384985249TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
483.80
16:13:09
00384985250TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
483.80
16:13:09
00384985251TRLO0.1.1
XLON
203
483.80
16:13:09
00384985252TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
483.80
16:13:09
00384985253TRLO0.1.1
XLON
88
483.80
16:13:09
00384985255TRLO0.1.1
XLON
120
483.80
16:13:09
00384985254TRLO0.1.1
XLON
125
483.80
16:13:09
00384985256TRLO0.1.1
XLON
114
483.80
16:13:09
00384985257TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
484.40
16:14:52
00384985988TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
46
484.40
16:15:44
00384986383TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
53
484.60
16:19:40
00384988260TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
484.60
16:19:45
00384988307TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1191
484.60
16:19:45
00384988308TRLO0.1.1
XLON
153
484.60
16:19:45
00384988310TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1456
484.60
16:20:02
00384988479TRLO0.1.1
XLON
345
484.60
16:20:02
00384988481TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
484.60
16:20:02
00384988482TRLO0.1.1
XLON
9
485.20
16:22:45
00384989545TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
124
484.80
16:24:29
00384990583TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
77
484.80
16:24:29
00384990584TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
116
484.80
16:24:29
00384990585TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
135
484.80
16:24:29
00384990586TRLO0.1.1
XLON
119
484.80
16:24:29
00384990588TRLO0.1.1
XLON
63
484.80
16:24:29
00384990587TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
376
484.80
16:24:29
00384990589TRLO0.1.1
XLON
126
484.80
16:24:29
00384990591TRLO0.1.1
XLON
54
484.80
16:24:29
00384990593TRLO0.1.1
XLON
118
484.60
16:24:34
00384990636TRLO0.1.1
BATE
89
484.60
16:24:34
00384990637TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
3
484.60
16:24:34
00384990638TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
154
484.80
16:28:34
00384992434TRLO0.1.1
XLON
