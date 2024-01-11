Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 11

11 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 10/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 40,957 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 486.80p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 483.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 485.38p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,276,044 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,276,044. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 937,853 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £4,355,445.20.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 485.40p 31,273 Chi-X (CHIX) 485.46p 4,320 BATE (BATE) 485.15p 3,358 Aquis (AQXE) 485.32p 1,250 Turquoise (TRQX) 485.32p 756

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 810 484.20 08:44:54 00384882146TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.20 09:41:21 00384891026TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 177 484.80 10:17:46 00384897395TRLO0.1.1 BATE 18 484.80 10:17:46 00384897396TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 484.80 10:17:46 00384897397TRLO0.1.1 BATE 75 484.80 10:17:46 00384897398TRLO0.1.1 BATE 810 484.80 10:17:46 00384897399TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 484.40 10:17:46 00384897400TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 60 484.40 10:17:46 00384897402TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 125 485.60 10:25:49 00384898696TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 1 485.20 10:57:03 00384903777TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 177 485.60 10:58:05 00384903960TRLO0.1.1 XLON 302 485.80 10:58:05 00384903961TRLO0.1.1 XLON 392 485.80 10:58:05 00384903962TRLO0.1.1 XLON 178 485.80 10:58:13 00384903979TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.80 10:58:13 00384903980TRLO0.1.1 XLON 22 485.80 10:58:13 00384903982TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 485.80 10:58:44 00384904080TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 485.80 10:58:48 00384904086TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 485.40 11:26:59 00384908895TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 485.40 11:33:44 00384909950TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 700 484.80 11:53:04 00384912262TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 484.80 11:53:04 00384912264TRLO0.1.1 XLON 65 484.80 11:53:04 00384912265TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 484.80 11:55:10 00384912477TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 24 484.80 11:55:10 00384912478TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 484.80 11:55:10 00384912479TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 246 484.80 11:55:10 00384912480TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 484.80 11:55:10 00384912481TRLO0.1.1 BATE 115 484.80 11:55:10 00384912482TRLO0.1.1 XLON 92 484.80 11:55:10 00384912484TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 965 484.80 11:55:10 00384912483TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 485.40 12:37:51 00384918600TRLO0.1.1 XLON 32 485.40 12:37:51 00384918601TRLO0.1.1 XLON 175 485.40 12:39:33 00384918879TRLO0.1.1 XLON 175 485.40 12:39:40 00384918896TRLO0.1.1 XLON 164 485.40 12:42:41 00384919384TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 485.60 12:45:34 00384919702TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 332 485.60 12:46:37 00384919845TRLO0.1.1 XLON 187 485.60 12:59:11 00384921250TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 485.80 13:03:59 00384922033TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 25 485.80 13:03:59 00384922032TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1669 486.40 13:09:37 00384923067TRLO0.1.1 XLON 156 485.60 13:10:19 00384923167TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 114 485.60 13:10:19 00384923169TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 485.40 13:10:19 00384923172TRLO0.1.1 BATE 125 485.40 13:10:19 00384923171TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 810 485.40 13:10:19 00384923173TRLO0.1.1 XLON 78 485.80 13:15:36 00384924115TRLO0.1.1 XLON 78 485.80 13:15:36 00384924116TRLO0.1.1 XLON 78 485.80 13:15:36 00384924117TRLO0.1.1 XLON 396 485.80 13:15:36 00384924118TRLO0.1.1 XLON 443 486.00 13:15:42 00384924139TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.00 13:20:43 00384924966TRLO0.1.1 BATE 125 486.00 13:20:43 00384924967TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 67 486.00 13:20:43 00384924968TRLO0.1.1 BATE 130 486.00 13:20:43 00384924970TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 140 486.00 13:20:43 00384924969TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 105 486.00 13:20:43 00384924971TRLO0.1.1 BATE 98 486.00 13:20:43 00384924972TRLO0.1.1 BATE 184 486.00 13:20:43 00384924974TRLO0.1.1 XLON 896 486.00 13:20:43 00384924973TRLO0.1.1 XLON 14 486.00 13:20:43 00384924975TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 78 486.00 13:20:43 00384924976TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 220 486.40 13:21:49 00384925225TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 487 486.40 13:21:49 00384925227TRLO0.1.1 XLON 50 486.40 13:21:49 00384925226TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 323 486.40 13:21:49 00384925228TRLO0.1.1 XLON 105 486.60 13:22:34 00384925337TRLO0.1.1 XLON 339 486.60 13:22:34 00384925338TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.20 13:26:34 00384925848TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 486.20 13:26:34 00384925849TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1080 486.20 13:26:34 00384925850TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 486.80 13:27:13 00384926065TRLO0.1.1 XLON 361 486.80 13:27:13 00384926066TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 486.80 13:27:34 00384926116TRLO0.1.1 XLON 347 486.80 13:27:34 00384926117TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 486.80 13:27:49 00384926135TRLO0.1.1 XLON 361 486.80 13:27:49 00384926134TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 486.20 13:37:26 00384928415TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1080 486.20 13:37:26 00384928416TRLO0.1.1 XLON 241 486.20 13:39:08 00384928696TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 125 486.20 13:39:08 00384928697TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 485.80 13:39:16 00384928708TRLO0.1.1 XLON 810 486.00 13:39:16 00384928707TRLO0.1.1 XLON 92 486.00 13:39:16 00384928709TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 92 486.00 13:39:16 00384928710TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1080 485.60 13:44:28 00384929760TRLO0.1.1 XLON 618 485.40 13:48:44 00384930501TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.40 13:48:44 00384930502TRLO0.1.1 XLON 209 485.20 14:08:07 00384934281TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 485.20 14:08:07 00384934282TRLO0.1.1 BATE 61 485.20 14:08:07 00384934283TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 91 485.00 14:16:27 00384936418TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 34 485.00 14:16:27 00384936419TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 65 485.20 14:16:27 00384936421TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1080 485.20 14:16:27 00384936420TRLO0.1.1 XLON 27 485.20 14:16:27 00384936422TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 47 485.40 14:23:48 00384938142TRLO0.1.1 XLON 223 485.40 14:24:24 00384938393TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.00 14:29:07 00384939656TRLO0.1.1 XLON 303 486.00 14:38:53 00384945743TRLO0.1.1 XLON 507 486.00 14:38:53 00384945742TRLO0.1.1 XLON 182 485.80 14:51:02 00384949947TRLO0.1.1 BATE 190 485.80 14:51:02 00384949948TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 80 485.80 14:51:02 00384949949TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 88 485.80 14:51:02 00384949950TRLO0.1.1 BATE 572 485.80 14:51:02 00384949951TRLO0.1.1 XLON 508 485.80 14:51:02 00384949952TRLO0.1.1 XLON 73 485.80 14:51:02 00384949953TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 11 485.80 14:51:02 00384949954TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 8 485.80 14:51:02 00384949955TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 113 485.20 14:51:36 00384950072TRLO0.1.1 XLON 157 485.20 14:51:36 00384950073TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 484.80 14:55:38 00384951366TRLO0.1.1 XLON 223 484.80 14:55:38 00384951367TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 484.80 14:58:52 00384953000TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 125 484.80 14:58:52 00384953002TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 125 484.80 14:58:52 00384953001TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 522 484.80 14:58:52 00384953003TRLO0.1.1 XLON 229 484.80 14:58:52 00384953004TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 484.80 14:58:52 00384953005TRLO0.1.1 XLON 204 484.80 14:58:52 00384953006TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.20 15:36:31 00384968006TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 67 485.00 15:36:33 00384968018TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 59 485.00 15:36:33 00384968019TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 7 485.80 15:43:00 00384970403TRLO0.1.1 BATE 263 485.80 15:43:00 00384970404TRLO0.1.1 BATE 124 484.80 15:46:50 00384972423TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 484.80 15:46:50 00384972424TRLO0.1.1 BATE 125 484.60 15:47:47 00384972856TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 145 484.60 15:47:47 00384972857TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 39 484.60 15:47:47 00384972858TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 484.60 15:47:47 00384972859TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 484.60 15:47:47 00384972860TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 484.60 15:47:47 00384972861TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 484.60 15:47:47 00384972862TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 484.60 15:47:47 00384972863TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 484.60 15:47:47 00384972864TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 484.60 15:47:47 00384972865TRLO0.1.1 XLON 166 484.60 15:47:47 00384972866TRLO0.1.1 XLON 134 484.20 16:00:04 00384979195TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1 484.20 16:01:03 00384979726TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 141 484.20 16:01:04 00384979729TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 347 484.00 16:02:13 00384980155TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 484.00 16:02:13 00384980156TRLO0.1.1 XLON 110 483.80 16:03:58 00384980839TRLO0.1.1 XLON 75 483.80 16:13:09 00384985245TRLO0.1.1 BATE 32 483.80 16:13:09 00384985247TRLO0.1.1 BATE 125 483.80 16:13:09 00384985246TRLO0.1.1 BATE 38 483.80 16:13:09 00384985248TRLO0.1.1 BATE 55 483.80 16:13:09 00384985249TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 483.80 16:13:09 00384985250TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 483.80 16:13:09 00384985251TRLO0.1.1 XLON 203 483.80 16:13:09 00384985252TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 483.80 16:13:09 00384985253TRLO0.1.1 XLON 88 483.80 16:13:09 00384985255TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 483.80 16:13:09 00384985254TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 483.80 16:13:09 00384985256TRLO0.1.1 XLON 114 483.80 16:13:09 00384985257TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 484.40 16:14:52 00384985988TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 46 484.40 16:15:44 00384986383TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 53 484.60 16:19:40 00384988260TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 484.60 16:19:45 00384988307TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1191 484.60 16:19:45 00384988308TRLO0.1.1 XLON 153 484.60 16:19:45 00384988310TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1456 484.60 16:20:02 00384988479TRLO0.1.1 XLON 345 484.60 16:20:02 00384988481TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 484.60 16:20:02 00384988482TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 485.20 16:22:45 00384989545TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 124 484.80 16:24:29 00384990583TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 77 484.80 16:24:29 00384990584TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 116 484.80 16:24:29 00384990585TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 135 484.80 16:24:29 00384990586TRLO0.1.1 XLON 119 484.80 16:24:29 00384990588TRLO0.1.1 XLON 63 484.80 16:24:29 00384990587TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 376 484.80 16:24:29 00384990589TRLO0.1.1 XLON 126 484.80 16:24:29 00384990591TRLO0.1.1 XLON 54 484.80 16:24:29 00384990593TRLO0.1.1 XLON 118 484.60 16:24:34 00384990636TRLO0.1.1 BATE 89 484.60 16:24:34 00384990637TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 3 484.60 16:24:34 00384990638TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 154 484.80 16:28:34 00384992434TRLO0.1.1 XLON

