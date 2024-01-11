

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Italy and Spain are the major economic reports due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases industrial production data for November. Production had decreased 1.5 percent annually in October.



At 4.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Italy. Economists forecast production to fall 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in November, the same pace of decrease as seen in October.



In the meantime, the European Central Bank releases economic bulletin.



At 6.00 am ET, Statistics Portugal is set to publish final inflation data for December.



