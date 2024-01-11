Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Appointment of Chair Designate

DJ Appointment of Chair Designate

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Appointment of Chair Designate 11-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For immediate release 11 January 2024 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company" or "I-RES") Appointment of Chair Designate The Board of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") announces its decision to appoint Hugh Scott-Barrett to succeed Declan Moylan, as Chair of the I-RES Board, with effect from the publication of the Company's 2023 results scheduled for 23 February 2024. As previously announced by the Company, Declan Moylan will not seek re-election to the Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 2 May 2024. Hugh Scott-Barrett's appointment follows a rigorous succession process, led by Joan Garahy, Senior Independent Director, with a selection committee from the Board and conducted with the assistance of external advisers in line with the UK Corporate Governance Code. This process has been ongoing through the second half of 2023 and has considered external and internal candidates. Hugh Scott-Barrett was appointed to the Board as an Independent Director in September 2022. The Board has taken into account Hugh's extensive board and governance experience and his deep understanding of the international listed real estate sector. Hugh Scott-Barrett is currently a non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited, a FTSE250 UK REIT listed on the London Stock Exchange. Hugh has experience at board level for over 20 years across real estate, asset management, and banking. He was Non-Executive Chairman at the UK specialist property REIT Capital & Regional plc until May 2020 and previously served as Chief Executive of the company prior to this from 2008-2017. He was previously Chairman of GAM Holding AG and also a member of ABN AMRO's managing board serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and before that worked at SBC Warburg and Kleinwort Benson. Hugh Scott-Barrett will assist Declan Moylan, in his capacity as Chair of the Nomination Committee, in bringing to a conclusion the Company's ongoing succession process for the CEO. Hugh, as Chair Designate, will oversee the I-RES Strategic Review ("Strategic Review") announced on 8 January 2024. That review will comprise a comprehensive consideration of all strategic options available to the Company to maximise and unlock value for Shareholders. This will include, but not be limited to, new strategic initiatives, consolidation, combination, merger or other corporate action, a review of the Company's status as a listed REIT, the sale of the entire issued share capital of the Company and selling the Company's assets and returning capital to Shareholders. Commenting on the appointment, Joan Garahy, Senior Independent Director, said: "I am pleased to confirm the decision to appoint Hugh Scott-Barrett to the role of Chair. The quality of the candidates has been high. Hugh will provide the right mix of board, real estate and business skills and experience and has a deep understanding of our commitment to serve all our shareholders. I would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to Declan Moylan for his leadership as Chair of the Board on behalf of all shareholders, other stakeholders and the Board over the past ten years. Declan has made a hugely important contribution to the growth of I-RES". Hugh Scott-Barrett, Chair Designate, said "I look forward to working with the Board as Chair. I-RES is an outstanding business and plays a key role in the Irish housing market. I am committed to leading and delivering the Strategic Review to look at all options to maximise value for all shareholders."

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. 