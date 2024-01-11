Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024
11.01.2024 | 08:31
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Appointment of Chair Designate

DJ Appointment of Chair Designate 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Appointment of Chair Designate 
11-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For immediate release 
 
11 January 2024 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
(the "Company" or "I-RES") 
 
Appointment of Chair Designate 
The Board of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") announces its decision to appoint Hugh Scott-Barrett to 
succeed Declan Moylan, as Chair of the I-RES Board, with effect from the publication of the Company's 2023 results 
scheduled for 23 February 2024. 
As previously announced by the Company, Declan Moylan will not seek re-election to the Board at the Company's Annual 
General Meeting to be held on 2 May 2024. 
Hugh Scott-Barrett's appointment follows a rigorous succession process, led by Joan Garahy, Senior Independent 
Director, with a selection committee from the Board and conducted with the assistance of external advisers in line with 
the UK Corporate Governance Code. This process has been ongoing through the second half of 2023 and has considered 
external and internal candidates. 
Hugh Scott-Barrett was appointed to the Board as an Independent Director in September 2022. The Board has taken into 
account Hugh's extensive board and governance experience and his deep understanding of the international listed real 
estate sector. 
Hugh Scott-Barrett is currently a non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Balanced Commercial 
Property Trust Limited, a FTSE250 UK REIT listed on the London Stock Exchange. Hugh has experience at board level for 
over 20 years across real estate, asset management, and banking. He was Non-Executive Chairman at the UK specialist 
property REIT Capital & Regional plc until May 2020 and previously served as Chief Executive of the company prior to 
this from 2008-2017. He was previously Chairman of GAM Holding AG and also a member of ABN AMRO's managing board 
serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and before that worked at SBC Warburg and Kleinwort 
Benson. 
Hugh Scott-Barrett will assist Declan Moylan, in his capacity as Chair of the Nomination Committee, in bringing to a 
conclusion the Company's ongoing succession process for the CEO. 
Hugh, as Chair Designate, will oversee the I-RES Strategic Review ("Strategic Review") announced on 8 January 2024. 
That review will comprise a comprehensive consideration of all strategic options available to the Company to maximise 
and unlock value for Shareholders. This will include, but not be limited to, new strategic initiatives, consolidation, 
combination, merger or other corporate action, a review of the Company's status as a listed REIT, the sale of the 
entire issued share capital of the Company and selling the Company's assets and returning capital to Shareholders. 
Commenting on the appointment, Joan Garahy, Senior Independent Director, said: 
"I am pleased to confirm the decision to appoint Hugh Scott-Barrett to the role of Chair. The quality of the candidates 
has been high. Hugh will provide the right mix of board, real estate and business skills and experience and has a deep 
understanding of our commitment to serve all our shareholders. 
I would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to Declan Moylan for his leadership as Chair of the Board on 
behalf of all shareholders, other stakeholders and the Board over the past ten years. Declan has made a hugely 
important contribution to the growth of I-RES". 
Hugh Scott-Barrett, Chair Designate, said 
"I look forward to working with the Board as Chair. I-RES is an outstanding business and plays a key role in the Irish 
housing market. I am committed to leading and delivering the Strategic Review to look at all options to maximise value 
for all shareholders." 
 
END 
For further information please contact: 
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: 
Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
For Media Queries: 
Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632 
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for 
private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for 
excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution 
to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. 
Important notices 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by 
laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform 
themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. 
Responsibility Statement 
The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the 
knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the 
information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect 
the import of such information. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  296734 
EQS News ID:  1812421 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1812421&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
