Donnerstag, 11.01.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
11.01.24
08:01 Uhr
1,330 Euro
+0,016
+1,22 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3281,37009:43
Dow Jones News
11.01.2024 | 08:31
130 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
11 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 10 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.334     GBP1.146 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.320     GBP1.140 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.330796    GBP1.143369

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,161,336 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
842       1.320         XDUB      08:08:10      00068388086TRLO0 
5000       1.324         XDUB      08:33:45      00068388861TRLO0 
2000       1.332         XDUB      08:44:09      00068389096TRLO0 
2000       1.332         XDUB      08:44:40      00068389101TRLO0 
2742       1.334         XDUB      08:58:59      00068389434TRLO0 
2931       1.334         XDUB      08:58:59      00068389433TRLO0 
1011       1.334         XDUB      08:58:59      00068389436TRLO0 
3000       1.334         XDUB      08:58:59      00068389435TRLO0 
1237       1.334         XDUB      09:03:40      00068389509TRLO0 
3467       1.334         XDUB      09:17:56      00068389827TRLO0 
88        1.334         XDUB      09:17:56      00068389826TRLO0 
313       1.326         XDUB      10:12:48      00068391590TRLO0 
1018       1.326         XDUB      10:12:48      00068391589TRLO0 
237       1.326         XDUB      10:12:48      00068391591TRLO0 
2403       1.326         XDUB      10:59:30      00068392884TRLO0 
506       1.326         XDUB      11:50:16      00068393789TRLO0 
347       1.326         XDUB      11:50:16      00068393788TRLO0 
370       1.326         XDUB      11:50:16      00068393787TRLO0 
370       1.328         XDUB      12:05:15      00068394119TRLO0 
506       1.328         XDUB      12:05:15      00068394118TRLO0 
5025       1.328         XDUB      12:05:15      00068394117TRLO0 
2308       1.330         XDUB      12:30:16      00068394560TRLO0 
1135       1.330         XDUB      12:30:16      00068394559TRLO0 
601       1.328         XDUB      12:30:16      00068394561TRLO0 
837       1.328         XDUB      12:30:16      00068394563TRLO0 
2000       1.328         XDUB      12:30:16      00068394562TRLO0 
2000       1.330         XDUB      13:06:10      00068395175TRLO0 
2000       1.330         XDUB      13:06:10      00068395176TRLO0 
1310       1.330         XDUB      13:35:25      00068395908TRLO0 
1500       1.330         XDUB      13:35:25      00068395907TRLO0 
1353       1.330         XDUB      13:35:25      00068395906TRLO0 
3311       1.330         XDUB      13:59:25      00068396511TRLO0 
1335       1.334         XDUB      14:49:56      00068398518TRLO0 
845       1.334         XDUB      14:49:56      00068398517TRLO0 
4095       1.332         XDUB      15:02:09      00068399046TRLO0 
512       1.334         XDUB      15:02:09      00068399048TRLO0 
1500       1.334         XDUB      15:02:09      00068399047TRLO0 
2000       1.332         XDUB      15:03:11      00068399137TRLO0 
1847       1.332         XDUB      15:09:30      00068399434TRLO0 
347       1.332         XDUB      15:09:30      00068399433TRLO0 
1643       1.332         XDUB      15:09:30      00068399432TRLO0 
1352       1.332         XDUB      15:36:56      00068400906TRLO0 
2000       1.334         XDUB      15:37:22      00068400925TRLO0 
2000       1.334         XDUB      15:37:31      00068400938TRLO0 
3352       1.332         XDUB      15:37:32      00068400939TRLO0 
4        1.334         XDUB      15:56:35      00068402050TRLO0 
1047       1.334         XDUB      15:56:37      00068402051TRLO0 
2353       1.334         XDUB      15:56:38      00068402052TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3553       114.40        XLON      10:12:44      00068391581TRLO0 
70        114.00        XLON      10:42:40      00068392528TRLO0 
1003       114.00        XLON      11:42:34      00068393716TRLO0 
2826       114.00        XLON      11:42:34      00068393717TRLO0 
5050       114.40        XLON      12:30:16      00068394558TRLO0 
102       114.00        XLON      14:03:56      00068396678TRLO0 
1232       114.00        XLON      14:03:56      00068396679TRLO0 
496       114.60        XLON      15:03:11      00068399134TRLO0 
2528       114.60        XLON      15:03:11      00068399135TRLO0 
587       114.60        XLON      15:03:11      00068399136TRLO0 
1493       114.60        XLON      15:03:41      00068399160TRLO0 
3200       114.60        XLON      15:03:41      00068399161TRLO0 
2860       114.00        XLON      15:14:04      00068399678TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  296730 
EQS News ID:  1812387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1812387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

