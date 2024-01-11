DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 10 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.334 GBP1.146 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.320 GBP1.140 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.330796 GBP1.143369

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,161,336 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 842 1.320 XDUB 08:08:10 00068388086TRLO0 5000 1.324 XDUB 08:33:45 00068388861TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 08:44:09 00068389096TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 08:44:40 00068389101TRLO0 2742 1.334 XDUB 08:58:59 00068389434TRLO0 2931 1.334 XDUB 08:58:59 00068389433TRLO0 1011 1.334 XDUB 08:58:59 00068389436TRLO0 3000 1.334 XDUB 08:58:59 00068389435TRLO0 1237 1.334 XDUB 09:03:40 00068389509TRLO0 3467 1.334 XDUB 09:17:56 00068389827TRLO0 88 1.334 XDUB 09:17:56 00068389826TRLO0 313 1.326 XDUB 10:12:48 00068391590TRLO0 1018 1.326 XDUB 10:12:48 00068391589TRLO0 237 1.326 XDUB 10:12:48 00068391591TRLO0 2403 1.326 XDUB 10:59:30 00068392884TRLO0 506 1.326 XDUB 11:50:16 00068393789TRLO0 347 1.326 XDUB 11:50:16 00068393788TRLO0 370 1.326 XDUB 11:50:16 00068393787TRLO0 370 1.328 XDUB 12:05:15 00068394119TRLO0 506 1.328 XDUB 12:05:15 00068394118TRLO0 5025 1.328 XDUB 12:05:15 00068394117TRLO0 2308 1.330 XDUB 12:30:16 00068394560TRLO0 1135 1.330 XDUB 12:30:16 00068394559TRLO0 601 1.328 XDUB 12:30:16 00068394561TRLO0 837 1.328 XDUB 12:30:16 00068394563TRLO0 2000 1.328 XDUB 12:30:16 00068394562TRLO0 2000 1.330 XDUB 13:06:10 00068395175TRLO0 2000 1.330 XDUB 13:06:10 00068395176TRLO0 1310 1.330 XDUB 13:35:25 00068395908TRLO0 1500 1.330 XDUB 13:35:25 00068395907TRLO0 1353 1.330 XDUB 13:35:25 00068395906TRLO0 3311 1.330 XDUB 13:59:25 00068396511TRLO0 1335 1.334 XDUB 14:49:56 00068398518TRLO0 845 1.334 XDUB 14:49:56 00068398517TRLO0 4095 1.332 XDUB 15:02:09 00068399046TRLO0 512 1.334 XDUB 15:02:09 00068399048TRLO0 1500 1.334 XDUB 15:02:09 00068399047TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 15:03:11 00068399137TRLO0 1847 1.332 XDUB 15:09:30 00068399434TRLO0 347 1.332 XDUB 15:09:30 00068399433TRLO0 1643 1.332 XDUB 15:09:30 00068399432TRLO0 1352 1.332 XDUB 15:36:56 00068400906TRLO0 2000 1.334 XDUB 15:37:22 00068400925TRLO0 2000 1.334 XDUB 15:37:31 00068400938TRLO0 3352 1.332 XDUB 15:37:32 00068400939TRLO0 4 1.334 XDUB 15:56:35 00068402050TRLO0 1047 1.334 XDUB 15:56:37 00068402051TRLO0 2353 1.334 XDUB 15:56:38 00068402052TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3553 114.40 XLON 10:12:44 00068391581TRLO0 70 114.00 XLON 10:42:40 00068392528TRLO0 1003 114.00 XLON 11:42:34 00068393716TRLO0 2826 114.00 XLON 11:42:34 00068393717TRLO0 5050 114.40 XLON 12:30:16 00068394558TRLO0 102 114.00 XLON 14:03:56 00068396678TRLO0 1232 114.00 XLON 14:03:56 00068396679TRLO0 496 114.60 XLON 15:03:11 00068399134TRLO0 2528 114.60 XLON 15:03:11 00068399135TRLO0 587 114.60 XLON 15:03:11 00068399136TRLO0 1493 114.60 XLON 15:03:41 00068399160TRLO0 3200 114.60 XLON 15:03:41 00068399161TRLO0 2860 114.00 XLON 15:14:04 00068399678TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 296730 EQS News ID: 1812387 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1812387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)