

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer prices increased for the second straight month, as initially estimated in December, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 1.6 percent rebound in November.



That was in line with the flash data published on January 5.



Excluding energy and motor fuels, inflation eased to 3.4 percent in December from 4.2 percent in the previous month. Utility costs dropped 1.61 percent from last year.



The price development of food in particular caused the decline in inflation, with the annual price growth of food products slowed to 4.1 percent from 6.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent at the end of the final quarter.



Data showed that consumer price inflation in the whole year 2023 was 3.8 percent, down notably from 10.0 percent in 2022. The price developments in food and energy, in particular, had a downward influence on inflation.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX