

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread plc (WTB.L), on Thursday, reported that strong trading has continued into the fourth quarter with UK accommodation sales 12% ahead of FY23 with RevPAR up 10% versus FY23 and 39% ahead of FY20.



The company's Premier Inn UK total accommodation sales in the third quarter grew 11% with strong demand in both London and the Regions, while total RevPAR was up 9% and up 39% versus FY20 with high occupancy and strong pricing.



UK food and beverage or F&B sales were up 7% versus FY23 following a robust trading performance over the festive period, while total accommodation sales in Germany were 61% ahead of FY232. Further, the company said it remains comfortable with its FY24 guidance of a pre-tax loss between £30 million and £40 million. Also, the company has maintained its previous guidance for fiscal 2024 provided in its interim results in October.



For fiscal 2025, Whitbread expects net UK cost inflation between 3% and 4% on its £1.7 billion - £1.8 billion cost base, including operational efficiencies of between £40 million and £50 million.



Dominic Paul, Chief Executive, said, 'Our teams have delivered another strong set of results. In the UK, we continued to see robust demand for our hotels driving high levels of occupancy and strong pricing. Our focus on delivering a high quality proposition at a great price meant that Premier Inn UK has continued to outperform the M&E market. In Germany, we performed well in what is an important trading period with a large number of leisure and business events; we remain on course to break-even on a run-rate basis during calendar year 2024.'



