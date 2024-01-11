

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L), a British retail major, on Thursday reported a rise in like-for-like retail sales for the 19-week period to January 6. In addition, the company has revised up its annual adjusted operating income outlook.



For the 19-week period, the company posted a retail like-for-like sales growth of 6.4 percent, from last year.



Like-for-like retail sales for the third-quarter that covers 13-week period to November 25, 2023, rose by 6.6 percent.



Looking ahead, citing a strong performance, the retailer has revised up its annual retail adjusted operating income outlook to around 2.75 billion pounds from its previous expectation of 2.6 billion pounds to 2.7 billion pounds.



Further, Tesco said: 'We continue to expect Bank operating profit of between £130m and £160m.'



