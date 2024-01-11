

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L), a producer of premium iron ore pellets for the transition to lower carbon and green steel, reported that its total pellet and commercial concentrate production for full year to the end of December 2023 was 4.15 million tonnes, 33% lower than the previous year, primarily because the 2022 year included a period of full-production before the full scale invasion of Ukraine commenced on 24 February 2022.



The company reported fourth quarter iron ore production of 677 thousand tonnes, down 50% from the prior quarter.



Ferrexpo said it continues to produce, transport and sell its products despite a challenging environment in Ukraine.



