

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L), a provider of real estate services, on Thursday said that its performance for the full year ending December 31, is in line with market expectations.



In its trading update, the real estate company said that its Less Transactional service lines continued to provide a steady stream of earning and when combined with the performance of Consultancy and Property Management businesses segment, it underpinned the company's overall performance hence bringing its performance expectation in line with view.



The company said, 'The range of current analyst forecasts (excluding any forecasts which have not been updated within the last 6 months) for 2023 Underlying Profit Before Tax is £85m-£97.1m with an average of £91.3m.'



Looking forward to fiscal 2024, the company believes that the first half of the year will see underlying market improvements, setting the course for broader recovery in most markets during the second half.



The company plans to report the full year results on March 14.



On Wednesday, Savills shares closed at 976 pence, up 1.67% in London



