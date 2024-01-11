DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.1085 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30001305 CODE: ESRG LN ISIN: LU1861137484 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRG LN Sequence No.: 296830 EQS News ID: 1812689 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 11, 2024 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)