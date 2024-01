SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L) Thursday reported revenue of 81.2 million pounds for the fourth quarter, lower than 87.4 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago.



The company's order intake declined to 49.1 million pounds from 68.7 million pounds last year.



For the full year, revenue increased 9% to 316.5 million pounds from 290.4 million pounds in the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX