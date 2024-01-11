DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) (PRUB LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates - UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4384 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5133 CODE: PRUB LN ISIN: LU2621112452 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB LN Sequence No.: 296889 EQS News ID: 1812811 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 11, 2024 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)