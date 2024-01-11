DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.2411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1853114 CODE: PRAU LN ISIN: LU2089238468 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU LN Sequence No.: 296864 EQS News ID: 1812761 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1812761&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2024 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)