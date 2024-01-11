DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (STPH LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.0288 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19119540 CODE: STPH LN ISIN: LU2018762901 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762901 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPH LN Sequence No.: 296856 EQS News ID: 1812745 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 11, 2024 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)