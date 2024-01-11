

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) presented the preliminary figures for fiscal 2023. According to preliminary calculations, the Group generated sales revenues of around 293 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 290 million euros, prior year. For fiscal 2023, consolidated sales revenues were 1.125 billion euros, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year.



Rational AG said the strong sales revenue growth, together with costs rising more slowly, led to a record 2023 EBIT at around 277 million euros compared to 237.5 million euros, previous year. The EBIT margin is projected to be around 24.5 percent, exceeding the upper threshold of the forecast range.



