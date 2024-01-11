Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Metacoin (MTC) on January 11, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MTC/USDT trading pair, which went live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.

MTC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/193876_0101d56fe42cda8c_001full.jpg

Metacoin (MTC), enhances blockchain scalability and addresses cost and speed issues by operating a Layer1 mainnet based on the Hyperledger framework and utilizing smart contracts implemented through ChainCode.

Introducing Metacoin: A Layer1 Blockchain Solution for Enhanced Scalability and Efficiency

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Metacoin (MTC), a groundbreaking blockchain platform developed on the Hyperledger Fabric framework. It stands out for its mainnet operation on Layer 1, which significantly enhances blockchain scalability and efficiency. The platform employs smart contracts, implemented via ChainCode, to improve the functionality and performance of the blockchain.

One of Metacoin's key features is its approach to addressing the common challenges in traditional blockchains, such as high transaction costs (Gas Fees) and limited speed (Transactions Per Second, TPS). By tackling these issues, Metacoin offers a more cost-effective and faster blockchain solution.

The whitepaper of Metacoin delves into its technical infrastructure, detailing the consensus algorithms used and the support for development-friendly programming languages. This focus on technical robustness makes Metacoin an appealing platform for developers looking to build scalable and efficient blockchain applications.

Furthermore, Metacoin's ecosystem is diverse, fostering a wide range of partnerships and applications. The platform's coin economy and tangible ecosystem are thoroughly discussed in the whitepaper, highlighting its potential for widespread adoption in various sectors. This comprehensive approach positions Metacoin as a versatile and future-proof blockchain solution.

About MTC Coin

The MTC coin, native to the Metacoin network, functions as the central unit of exchange and operation within its ecosystem. It is designed to facilitate various transactions and activities on the Metacoin platform, including payment for services, network fees, and participation in network governance. The tokenomics of MTC are structured to support the platform's growth and stability, ensuring efficient transaction processing and incentivizing participation. MTC plays a pivotal role in enabling the broader objectives of the Metacoin network, such as enhanced scalability, reduced transaction costs, and improved blockchain efficiency.

Based on Metacoin, MTC has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). The MTC coin distribution allocates 20% for operations, 30% each for technology (including software and hardware) and management, and the remaining 20% for research and development. The Metacoin-based coin had its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 11, 2024. Investors who are interested in MTC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about MTC Coin:

Official Website: https://metacoin.network/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metacoinnetwork

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetacoinNetwork

Telegram: https://t.me/Metacoin_Global

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/metacoinnetwork

Medium: https://medium.com/metacoin

Github: https://github.com/MetacoinPlatform

Explorer: https://metascan.io/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193876

SOURCE: LBank