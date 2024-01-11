

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production posted a sharper-than-expected decline in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT revealed on Thursday.



Industrial output slid 1.5 percent month-on-month in November. Economists had forecast production to drop 0.2 percent, the same rate of decline as seen in October.



All sectors of the industry shrank from the previous month. Energy output was down 4.0 percent and production of intermediate and consumer goods production slid 1.8 percent each. Capital goods output decreased 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production deepened to 3.1 percent from 1.1 percent in October.



The unadjusted industrial production fell 3.0 percent, in contrast to the 2.0 percent increase in the previous month.



