Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Turnaround-Spekulation: Über 500% bei erfolgreicher Wende…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
11.01.2024 | 11:13
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXU LN) 
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Jan-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) 
DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 15668.0 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1258339 
CODE: TPXU LN 
ISIN: LU1681037781 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681037781 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TPXU LN 
Sequence No.:  296997 
EQS News ID:  1813093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1813093&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2024 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.