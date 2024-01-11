Anzeige
Commerzbank and Global Payments announce Joint Venture

DJ Commerzbank and Global Payments announce Joint Venture 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank and Global Payments announce Joint Venture 
11-Jan-2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Partnership combines Commerzbank's strong position serving small and medium size German businesses and 
  Global Payments' leading payment technology and software capabilities 
   -- Joint venture will offer digital payment services for merchants 
Frankfurt/ Main, Atlanta, 11 January 2024 - Commerzbank (FRA: CBK) and Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide 
provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced a joint venture to offer digital payment 
solutions to small and medium size business customers across Germany. 
The new entity, Commerz Globalpay GmbH, is expected to launch in the first half of 2024 and will provide a 
comprehensive suite of innovative omnichannel payment and software solutions at scale, providing a one-stop-shop for 
merchants to run and grow their businesses more efficiently. 
Commerzbank will hold a 49 percent stake in the company, which will be based in Frankfurt/ Main, Germany and Global 
Payments will hold 51 percent. 
The joint venture unites two strong brands. Commerzbank brings the knowledge and customer relationships within the 
German small and medium sized business market, while Global Payments brings commerce enablement solutions and 
distinctive payment offerings. 
Commerz Globalpay GmbH will offer digital payment capabilities, including Global Payments' smartphone-based payment 
applications that enable merchants to accept mobile payments without a separate card reader, modern card terminals and 
e-commerce/mobile payment solutions, all integrated to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences. Furthermore, business 
customers will have access to a variety of leading value-added services, including cloud-based point-of-sale software, 
customer loyalty programmes, an analytics and customer engagement platform, and more. 
"With this joint venture with Global Payments, we are investing in modern forms of payments at the highest level. 
Through simple solutions, new products, and technologies provided by Global Payments, we are creating an optimal 
experience for Commerzbank customers. This makes the project an important part of our strategy update to create added 
value and excellence for our customers," said Thomas Schaufler, member of the Board of Managing Directors responsible 
for Private and Small-Business Customers at Commerzbank. 
"Commerzbank is the ideal partner to expand our presence in Germany to deliver industry-leading services to merchants 
across the country," said Cameron Bready, President and CEO of Global Payments. "This joint venture significantly 
enhances distribution for our distinctive payment offerings and commerce enablement solutions in an attractive growth 
market where there are substantial opportunities to digitize the payment experience." 
The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible supervisory and antitrust authorities. 
 
Commerzbank Media Contact 
Ines Hennig 
+49 69 935345685 
+49 151-11172644 
Ines.Hennig@Commerzbank.com 
Global Payments Media Contact 
Emily Edmonds 
+1 770 829-8755 
media.relations@globalpay.com 
Global Payments Investor Contact 
Winnie Smith 
+1 770 829-8478 
investor.relations@globalpay.com 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 26,000 corporate client 
groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with a business relationship 
to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and 
Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: 
online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an 
innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, 
as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
About Global Payments 
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services 
to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of 
solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around 
the world. 
Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company 
and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia 
Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on X( 
@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 297006 
EQS News ID:  1813113 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1813113&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2024 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
