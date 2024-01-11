

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew for the first time in eight months in November, the statistical office INE reported Thursday.



Industrial production logged an adjusted annual growth of 0.8 percent in November, in contrast to the 1.4 percent decrease in October. Production has been falling since April.



Within four main sectors, production of capital goods posted the biggest increase of 5.6 percent, followed by a 1.7 percent rise in energy output. Partially offsetting these gains, output of consumer and intermediate goods decreased 1.3 percent each.



On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 1.0 percent, reversing a 0.7 percent fall a month ago.



