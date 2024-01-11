

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Commerzbank announced a joint venture to offer digital payment solutions to small and medium size business customers across Germany. The new entity, Commerz Globalpay GmbH, is expected to launch in the first half of 2024. Global Payments will hold a 51 percent stake in the company, and Commerzbank will hold 49 percent.



Commerz Globalpay GmbH will offer digital payment capabilities, including Global Payments' smartphone-based payment applications, modern card terminals and e-commerce/mobile payment solutions. Business customers will have access to value-added services, including cloud-based point-of-sale software, customer loyalty programs, an analytics and customer engagement platform.



