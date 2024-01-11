Kahwa Coffee Named 'Official Coffee Partner' of the Motor Enclave Tampa

Kahwa Coffee to be exclusive provider of coffee for all on-site events

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / The Motor Enclave announced today that Kahwa Coffee has entered into a partnership with it to become the "Official Coffee Partner" of the 200-acre experiential motorsports venue conveniently located at the corner of I-4 and I-75, less than 15 minutes from downtown Tampa.

The Motor Enclave and Kahwa Coffee Partnership

Kahwa Coffee will be the exclusive provider of coffee in the 37,000 sq. ft. Enclave Event Center, the Enclave Beach Club resort pool, and the Enclave Off-Road Hospitality Lounge.

Additionally, Kahwa Coffee will provide complimentary coffee for The Motor Enclave "Cars En Coffee," a quarterly free admission car show held at The Motor Enclave that is expected to draw thousands. The inaugural "Cars En Coffee" event is scheduled for January 13th, 2024 from 8-11 a.m.

"As we are focused on partnering with best-in-class brands, especially local companies, we are excited to strike a deal with Kahwa Coffee to feature its quality products at our venue. The founder of Kahwa, Raphael Perrier, instantly understood the opportunity and was eager to get involved," said Enclave Founder/CEO Brad Oleshansky.

"I was ecstatic when I learned about The Motor Enclave and how close it was to our HQ in St. Petersburg, FL. Coffee has become integral to car meets throughout the country with Cars & Coffee type shows popping up in virtually every city. We are not only excited about the potential the Enclave Cars En Coffee events have for our brand but also the multitude of events that will be hosted in the Enclave Event Center," said Perrier.

About Kahwa Coffee: Kahwa Coffee Roasting Company is a wholesale and retail coffee company based in St. Petersburg, FL. Founded in 2006 by Sarah and Raphael Perrier, Kahwa has become the largest independent coffee roaster in the state of Florida. Kahwa's reputation is built on quality and consistency of the product. 100% premium quality Arabica beans are selected from different origins around the world, these beans are then blended and skillfully roasted to produce a complex flavor that allows each origin to yield its most distinct palate. Today, with 14 retail locations and over 800 wholesale customers, Kahwa is dedicated to expanding its customer base while still maintaining the greatest quality of the product and an exceptional customer service experience.

About The Motor Enclave: The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. Our 200-acre development in Tampa, Florida, includes a 1.6-mile Hermann Tilke-designed driving circuit, 2-acre vehicle dynamics pad, 100-acre off-road experience with miles of purpose-built trails, 37,000 square foot corporate event center, and the largest Private Garage community in the world with more than 300 privately-owned luxury garages. Every adrenaline-filled detail has been designed and engineered around delivering memorable experiences to our owners/members, corporate clients, and the general public. Complete details can be found at www.themotorenclave.com

