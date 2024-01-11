

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Occidental Petroleum Corp., (OXY) in a Schedule 13G filing with SEC revealed that the ownership of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A) of Warren Buffet has now increased to 34 percent.



An aggregate of 83,858,848.81 shares is now owned by Berkshire. The Berkshire Warrants have not been exercised. Berkshire has approval to buy up to fifty percent of the Houston-based hydrocarbon exploration company.



According to an earlier filing in December 2023, the stake of Berkshire in Occidental was 27.77 percent.



The Berkshire Warrants were issued initially on August 8, 2019, for 80,000,000 million shares at an exercise price of $62.50 per share.



