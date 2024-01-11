Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.01.2024 | 13:00
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aircastle Advisor LLC: Aircastle Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2023

  • Total revenues of $239 million and net income of $26 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $213 million
  • Acquired 6 aircraft, including 4 Airbus A320neo family aircraft; total number of new technology aircraft increased 46% compared to third quarter 2022
  • Sold 8 aircraft with an average age of 19 years for proceeds of $73 million and a gain on sale of $20 million
  • Quarter end fleet utilization at 99%
  • In December 2023, subsequently received $43 million in settlement proceeds relating to aircraft formerly on lease to two Russian airlines

Liquidity

  • Ratings upgrade from Fitch to BBB+, Outlook Stable
  • Net debt-to-equity ratio was 2.3 times at November 30, 2023
  • Repaid $650 million of unsecured senior notes
  • Total liquidity as of January 5, 2024 of $2.8 billion includes $1.8 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.6 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through January 5, 2024, $0.3 billion of equity commitments and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash
  • 198 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $5.4 billion
  • In January 2024, expanded the size of one unsecured revolving credit facility from $375 million to $600 million and extended its maturity date from May 2025 to January 2028






(1)

Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the third quarter, we began the process of putting our new shareholder equity to work with 6 aircraft acquisitions. We expect the robust demand for narrow-body passenger aircraft seen in 2023 will extend into 2024. In conjunction with our investment strategy, new technology aircraft now comprise 35% of the book value of our fleet. Meanwhile, the uptick in technical groundings for certain new technology engines is bolstering the demand for our current technology aircraft."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Our IG status was strengthened in the third quarter with an upgrade from Fitch to BBB+. Our conservative balance sheet and considerable liquidity position will enable us to grow our fleet in the fourth quarter while we continue to provide the most sought-after aircraft solutions for our customers. Along with our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, we're optimistic about the near and long term horizons of our unique business model."

Aviation Assets

As of November 30, 2023, Aircastle owned 236 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.8 billion . We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $275 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft

As of
November 30,
2023


As of
November 30,
2022

Net Book Value of Flight Equipment

$ 6,837


$ 6,571

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment

$ 5,438


$ 5,480

Number of Aircraft

236


241

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft

198


209

Number of Lessees

72


76

Number of Countries

42


46

Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1)

9.4


10.0

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1)

5.3


5.1

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022(2)

99.1 %


94.4 %





Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures




Net Book Value of Flight Equipment

$ 275


$ 289

Number of Aircraft

9


9








1.

Weighted by Net Book Value.

2.

Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value (excludes aircraft undergoing freighter conversion).

Conference Call

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time . All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 870-4263 (from within the U.S. and Canada ) or +1 (412) 317-0790 (outside the U.S. and Canada ) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 245 aircraft leased to 73 airline customers located in 42 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends, and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)






November 30,
2023


February 28,
2023


(unaudited)



ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 105,832


$ 231,861

Accounts receivable

13,012


12,855

Flight equipment held for lease, net

6,588,340


6,567,606

Net investment in leases, net

248,842


67,694

Unconsolidated equity method investment

42,292


40,505

Other assets

300,204


346,330





Total assets

$ 7,298,522


$ 7,266,851





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




LIABILITIES




Borrowings from secured financings, net

$ 894,913


$ 752,298

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net

3,455,505


3,842,454

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

219,547


206,473

Lease rentals received in advance

56,710


66,816

Security deposits

64,606


61,734

Maintenance payments

492,350


465,618

Total liabilities

5,183,631


5,395,393





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at November 30,
2023 and February 28, 2023

-


-

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 15,564 and
14,048 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2023 and February 28,
2023

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

2,078,774


1,878,774

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

36,117


(7,316)

Total shareholders' equity

2,114,891


1,871,458

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,298,522


$ 7,266,851

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended
November 30,


Nine Months Ended
November 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues:








Lease rental revenue

$ 156,820


$ 142,336


$ 453,906


$ 432,988

Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

4,835


2,087


10,993


6,950

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(2,641)


(3,763)


(16,972)


(14,669)

Maintenance revenue

58,657


56,574


108,223


103,787

Total lease revenue

217,671


197,234


556,150


529,056

Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment

20,193


53,473


67,240


67,209

Other revenue

882


6,809


1,803


10,394

Total revenues

238,746


257,516


625,193


606,659









Operating expenses:




Depreciation

86,647


82,872


261,764


246,296

Interest, net

57,037


50,757


170,963


151,638

Selling, general and administrative

18,500


17,999


58,217


55,358

Provision for credit losses

5,280


854


11,405


1,543

Impairment of flight equipment

34,959


29,880


37,156


67,979

Maintenance and other costs

7,107


3,783


24,494


17,010

Total operating expenses

209,530


186,145


563,999


539,824









Other income (expense):








Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


(463)

Other

1,529


1,201


6,238


3,273

Total other income

1,529


1,201


6,238


2,810









Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of
unconsolidated equity method investments

30,745


72,572


67,432


69,645

Income tax provision

6,025


23,071


15,286


22,332

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax

925


603


1,787


1,780









Net income

$ 25,645


$ 50,104


$ 53,933


$ 49,093









Preference share dividends

-


-


(10,500)


(10,500)









Net income available to common shareholders

$ 25,645


$ 50,104


$ 43,433


$ 38,593









Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders

$ 25,645


$ 50,104


$ 43,433


$ 38,593

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended
November 30,



2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 53,933


$ 49,093

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and restricted cash provided




by operating activities:





Depreciation

261,764


246,296


Amortization of deferred financing costs

12,611


10,612


Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

16,972


14,669


Deferred income taxes

11,082


13,227


Collections on net investment in leases

1,565


5,444


Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings

(37,654)


(35,437)


Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment

(67,240)


(67,209)


Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


463


Impairment of flight equipment

37,156


67,979


Provision for credit losses

11,405


1,543


Other

(1,769)


(1,778)


Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

504


11,368


Other assets

(16,164)


2,223


Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

8,351


8,947


Lease rentals received in advance

16,551


16,091







Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

309,067


343,531

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment

(669,597)


(688,722)


Proceeds from sale of flight equipment

198,816


334,164


Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of deposits returned and
aircraft sales deposits

3,126


7,765


Other

(5,548)


1,500


Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(473,203)


(345,293)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from the issuance of common shares

200,000


-


Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings

1,383,709


139,800


Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings

(1,632,983)


(163,543)


Deferred financing costs

-


(291)


Debt extinguishment costs

(7,673)


(8,674)


Security deposits and maintenance payments received

130,068


110,675


Security deposits and maintenance payments returned

(14,014)


(17,679)


Dividends paid

(21,000)


(21,000)


Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

38,107


39,288

Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash:

(126,029)


37,526







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

231,861


170,682







Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 105,832


$ 208,208

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended
November 30,


Nine Months Ended
November 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022









Net income

$ 25,645


$ 50,104


$ 53,933


$ 49,093

Depreciation

86,647


82,872


261,764


246,296

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

2,641


3,763


16,972


14,669

Interest, net

57,037


50,757


170,963


151,638

Income tax provision

6,025


23,071


15,286


22,332

EBITDA

177,995


210,567


518,918


484,028

Adjustments:








Impairment of flight equipment

34,959


29,880


37,156


67,979

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


463









Adjusted EBITDA

$ 212,954


$ 240,447


$ 556,074


$ 552,470

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Contact:
Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-203-504-1871
[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC

© 2024 PR Newswire
