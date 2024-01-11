Aircastle Advisor LLC: Aircastle Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2023
- Total revenues of $239 million and net income of $26 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $213 million
- Acquired 6 aircraft, including 4 Airbus A320neo family aircraft; total number of new technology aircraft increased 46% compared to third quarter 2022
- Sold 8 aircraft with an average age of 19 years for proceeds of $73 million and a gain on sale of $20 million
- Quarter end fleet utilization at 99%
- In December 2023, subsequently received $43 million in settlement proceeds relating to aircraft formerly on lease to two Russian airlines
Liquidity
- Ratings upgrade from Fitch to BBB+, Outlook Stable
- Net debt-to-equity ratio was 2.3 times at November 30, 2023
- Repaid $650 million of unsecured senior notes
- Total liquidity as of January 5, 2024 of $2.8 billion includes $1.8 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.6 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through January 5, 2024, $0.3 billion of equity commitments and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash
- 198 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $5.4 billion
- In January 2024, expanded the size of one unsecured revolving credit facility from $375 million to $600 million and extended its maturity date from May 2025 to January 2028
Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the third quarter, we began the process of putting our new shareholder equity to work with 6 aircraft acquisitions. We expect the robust demand for narrow-body passenger aircraft seen in 2023 will extend into 2024. In conjunction with our investment strategy, new technology aircraft now comprise 35% of the book value of our fleet. Meanwhile, the uptick in technical groundings for certain new technology engines is bolstering the demand for our current technology aircraft."
Mr. Inglese concluded, "Our IG status was strengthened in the third quarter with an upgrade from Fitch to BBB+. Our conservative balance sheet and considerable liquidity position will enable us to grow our fleet in the fourth quarter while we continue to provide the most sought-after aircraft solutions for our customers. Along with our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, we're optimistic about the near and long term horizons of our unique business model."
Aviation Assets
As of November 30, 2023, Aircastle owned 236 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.8 billion . We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $275 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.
Owned Aircraft
As of
As of
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment
$ 6,837
$ 6,571
Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment
$ 5,438
$ 5,480
Number of Aircraft
236
241
Number of Unencumbered Aircraft
198
209
Number of Lessees
72
76
Number of Countries
42
46
Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1)
9.4
10.0
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1)
5.3
5.1
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022(2)
99.1 %
94.4 %
Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment
$ 275
$ 289
Number of Aircraft
9
9
1.
Weighted by Net Book Value.
2.
Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value (excludes aircraft undergoing freighter conversion).
Conference Call
In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time . All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 870-4263 (from within the U.S. and Canada ) or +1 (412) 317-0790 (outside the U.S. and Canada ) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 245 aircraft leased to 73 airline customers located in 42 countries.
Safe Harbor
All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
November 30,
February 28,
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 105,832
$ 231,861
Accounts receivable
13,012
12,855
Flight equipment held for lease, net
6,588,340
6,567,606
Net investment in leases, net
248,842
67,694
Unconsolidated equity method investment
42,292
40,505
Other assets
300,204
346,330
Total assets
$ 7,298,522
$ 7,266,851
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from secured financings, net
$ 894,913
$ 752,298
Borrowings from unsecured financings, net
3,455,505
3,842,454
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
219,547
206,473
Lease rentals received in advance
56,710
66,816
Security deposits
64,606
61,734
Maintenance payments
492,350
465,618
Total liabilities
5,183,631
5,395,393
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
-
-
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 15,564 and
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
2,078,774
1,878,774
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
36,117
(7,316)
Total shareholders' equity
2,114,891
1,871,458
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,298,522
$ 7,266,851
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Lease rental revenue
$ 156,820
$ 142,336
$ 453,906
$ 432,988
Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue
4,835
2,087
10,993
6,950
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
(2,641)
(3,763)
(16,972)
(14,669)
Maintenance revenue
58,657
56,574
108,223
103,787
Total lease revenue
217,671
197,234
556,150
529,056
Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment
20,193
53,473
67,240
67,209
Other revenue
882
6,809
1,803
10,394
Total revenues
238,746
257,516
625,193
606,659
Operating expenses:
Depreciation
86,647
82,872
261,764
246,296
Interest, net
57,037
50,757
170,963
151,638
Selling, general and administrative
18,500
17,999
58,217
55,358
Provision for credit losses
5,280
854
11,405
1,543
Impairment of flight equipment
34,959
29,880
37,156
67,979
Maintenance and other costs
7,107
3,783
24,494
17,010
Total operating expenses
209,530
186,145
563,999
539,824
Other income (expense):
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(463)
Other
1,529
1,201
6,238
3,273
Total other income
1,529
1,201
6,238
2,810
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of
30,745
72,572
67,432
69,645
Income tax provision
6,025
23,071
15,286
22,332
Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax
925
603
1,787
1,780
Net income
$ 25,645
$ 50,104
$ 53,933
$ 49,093
Preference share dividends
-
-
(10,500)
(10,500)
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 25,645
$ 50,104
$ 43,433
$ 38,593
Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders
$ 25,645
$ 50,104
$ 43,433
$ 38,593
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 53,933
$ 49,093
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and restricted cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation
261,764
246,296
Amortization of deferred financing costs
12,611
10,612
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
16,972
14,669
Deferred income taxes
11,082
13,227
Collections on net investment in leases
1,565
5,444
Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings
(37,654)
(35,437)
Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment
(67,240)
(67,209)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
463
Impairment of flight equipment
37,156
67,979
Provision for credit losses
11,405
1,543
Other
(1,769)
(1,778)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
504
11,368
Other assets
(16,164)
2,223
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,351
8,947
Lease rentals received in advance
16,551
16,091
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
309,067
343,531
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment
(669,597)
(688,722)
Proceeds from sale of flight equipment
198,816
334,164
Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of deposits returned and
3,126
7,765
Other
(5,548)
1,500
Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
(473,203)
(345,293)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of common shares
200,000
-
Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings
1,383,709
139,800
Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings
(1,632,983)
(163,543)
Deferred financing costs
-
(291)
Debt extinguishment costs
(7,673)
(8,674)
Security deposits and maintenance payments received
130,068
110,675
Security deposits and maintenance payments returned
(14,014)
(17,679)
Dividends paid
(21,000)
(21,000)
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities
38,107
39,288
Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash:
(126,029)
37,526
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
231,861
170,682
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$ 105,832
$ 208,208
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$ 25,645
$ 50,104
$ 53,933
$ 49,093
Depreciation
86,647
82,872
261,764
246,296
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
2,641
3,763
16,972
14,669
Interest, net
57,037
50,757
170,963
151,638
Income tax provision
6,025
23,071
15,286
22,332
EBITDA
177,995
210,567
518,918
484,028
Adjustments:
Impairment of flight equipment
34,959
29,880
37,156
67,979
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
463
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 212,954
$ 240,447
$ 556,074
$ 552,470
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.
This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.
EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.
