Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Turnaround-Spekulation: Über 500% bei erfolgreicher Wende…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869761 | ISIN: US3635761097 | Ticker-Symbol: GAH
Tradegate
11.01.24
14:21 Uhr
210,60 Euro
+0,70
+0,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
208,60210,6014:23
208,60210,6014:23
PR Newswire
11.01.2024 | 12:00
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires MCMM Services Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of UK-based MCMM Services Limited (MCMM). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MCMM provides administrative and claims management services to members of Education Mutual, a mutual insurer that offers staff absence insurance to UK state schools and academies. Based in Mansfield, England, Les Marshall and his team will operate as part of Gallagher's education practice under the leadership of Tim Devine, Regional Managing Director.

"MCMM is an excellent cultural fit and expands the education specialist capabilities of our UK business," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Les and his team to Gallagher, and we look forward to working with them to continue to grow the business."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois . Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.