Mark Nolte Joins Alto Global to Simplify Payments for International Merchants

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Alto Global, the premier payments provider for internet businesses, today announced that Mark Nolte has joined the team as Director of Global Sales. His primary focus is to help merchants expand their payment processing capabilities in the most scalable, transparent, and efficient way possible.

For more than 15 years, Mark has helped merchants in dozens of different industries to get the right traffic for their offers and understands the challenges they face on a daily basis. As a result, Mark is uniquely gifted at identifying opportunities to simplify complexities and helping businesses achieve their goals.

"We're proud to have Mark join our team," said Luca Bizzotto, CEO of Alto Global. "He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and skill. But perhaps most importantly, Mark shares our same vision and drive to help global merchants be successful. He values honest communication and over-the-top support - both are core values here at Alto."

Based in the Netherlands and able to speak four languages (Dutch, English, German, and French), Mark is perfectly positioned to help both European and international businesses enhance their payment processing capabilities.

"I am thrilled to join Alto Global after my rewarding tenure at Advidi," said Mark Nolte. "The opportunity to delve deeper into payments, learn new things, and build even more valuable relationships excites me. I am committed to ensuring Alto clients experience nothing short of excellence in the years ahead."

Along with other members of the Alto Global team, Mark will be attending Affiliate Summit West January 15 -17, 2024 at Caesars Forum Las Vegas. Any attending or local merchants are encouraged to schedule a meeting with Mark.

About Alto Global: In today's overly complex world of payment processing, Alto Global provides the simplicity and honesty that businesses crave. The Alto team has spent nearly two decades building relationships with merchants, acquirers, and partners with an unwavering devotion to doing what is right. The end result is growing, successful, profitable businesses that enjoy outstanding support, simplified processes, and transparent pricing. If you would like to learn more about leveling up your payment experience, please visit AltoPay.com.

Contact Information

Terry Dowling

terry@altopay.com

SOURCE: Alto Global

View the original press release on newswire.com.